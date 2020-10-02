Plane crash lawsuit alleges maintenance error
LE MARS, Iowa — Relatives of four people people killed in a 2018 plane crash in central Iowa allege in new lawsuits that a maintenance error caused carbon monoxide to enter the plane’s cabin, causing the crash.
The lawsuits, announced Thursday, name Ultra Flight LLC, an aviation maintenance facility in Le Mars, and its owner, Tomas Mullally. The suits seek unspecified damages.
The single-engine Piper took off from the airport in Le Mars on Nov. 9, 2018, and crashed into a cow pasture near Guthrie Center, about 115 miles away. All four victims were from Le Mars. They included the pilot, Edward Anderson, 49, and passengers Patrick Kellen, 36, Tyler Douvia, 28, and Samantha Clark, 15.
Autopsies determined that all four victims suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning.
An email message left Thursday with Mullally was not immediately returned.
Man sentenced to 75 years in fatal shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man who shot and killed two people and injured two others in a Cedar Rapids parking lot has been sentenced to 75 years in prison.
KCRG-TV reports that 27-year-old Andre Richardson was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in June to two counts of second-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges.
The shooting happened in May 2019 outside a smoke shop near Kirkwood Community College. Matrell Johnson and Royal Abram, both 18, died in the shootings. Two others also were hit by bullets but survived.
New initiative aimed at racial equity
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new initiative in Des Moines encourages CEOs of leading businesses to work toward racial equity.
The Des Moines Register reports that the CEO Commitment to Racial Equity initiative was launched Wednesday. It includes a seven- point pledge to focus on increasing workplace and community equality in Des Moines.
Those signing the pledge commit to recruit and hire more diverse employees and leadership, invest in inclusive workplace training and use their power to advocate for political change.
“Now it’s time to stand up and make that commitment and make a difference,” said Jay Byers, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. “Those commitments have to start at the top.”
As of Wednesday, more than 100 organizations had signed on.