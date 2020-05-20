Evers unveils $1 billion COVID-19 attack plan
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday unveiled his plan for spending $1 billion in federal funds to combat COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
The money will be used to fund ongoing virus testing efforts, conduct contact tracing, purchase supplies, provide resources and prepare for a surge. The spending plan comes a day after Evers dropped plans to work with the state Legislature to pass a new statewide rule to slow the spread of the virus.
There is no statewide “safer at home” order after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck it down last week, leaving a patchwork of local restrictions.
About $260 million in federal money will be used to expand testing, including providing free tests at hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and public health departments.
Another $50 million will go to local public health departments to hire additional staff to track down people who have come into contact with those who tested positive. The remaining money will be used to hire staff at the state level and purchase equipment.
An additional $150 million is being used to pay for personal protective equipment. The state was also spending $40 million on ventilators and holding $445 million in reserve to prepare for an expected surge in summer and fall.
Elections officials consider changes to vote-by-mail process
MADISON — Wisconsin officials are working on new tracking technology for absentee ballots and are considering a host of other changes to improve the state’s vote-by-mail process ahead of the November presidential election, according to a new report.
Commission staffers have been meeting weekly with postal service officials to discuss attaching so-called intelligent bar codes to absentee ballot envelopes, the report said. The postal service can scan the bar codes when the envelopes are received at a postal service location, enabling voters to track their ballots.
Commission staffers also have been working to simplify paper absentee ballot applications and are exploring how to mail applications to all registered voters who haven’t asked for an absentee ballot this year.
GOP’s Craig will not seek reelection
Republican Sen. David Craig, of Vernon, said in a statement that he, his wife and six children “need a break from public life” and that he is pursuing work in the private sector.
“An additional commitment of another term of service is not in our family’s interest,” Craig said.
He is the second Republican after Sen. Luther Olsen, of Ripon, to announce their retirements. Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald is running for Congress in a GOP-friendly district this fall and would not return in 2021 if he wins.
Last week, former Democratic Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, of La Crosse, resigned from her seat as leader. Senators Mark Miller, of Monona, Fred Risser, of Madison, and David Hansen, of Green Bay, are all retiring.