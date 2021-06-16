Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side
CHICAGO — An argument in a house on Chicago’s South Side erupted into gunfire early Tuesday, leaving four people dead and four more injured, police said.
The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. in the Englewood neighborhood, police said. No one has been arrested, and police provided few details about the shooting. None of the victims appeared to be juveniles.
At a news conference Tuesday morning, Police Superintendent David Brown said three of the victims who died were female and one was male. The department earlier reported that all four were female.
Authorities have not released the identities and ages of the four who died.
Police: Shooting in Cedar Rapids involves ‘multiple victims’
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Investigators said they were on the scene Tuesday of a shooting at a Cedar Rapids home that involves multiple victims.
Cedar Rapids Police Department spokesperson Greg Buelow said officers and emergency responders were dispatched to a home in the 4400 block of Oak Leaf Court NE after receiving a call at 8:23 a.m.
“We can confirm there are multiple victims of an apparent shooting incident,” he wrote in a text message. “This is an active investigation and further updates will be provided as information becomes available.”
The home is located in a neighborhood about a half-mile from Cedar Rapids Xavier High School on the northern side of the city.
Foam set to be sprayed onto burning Illinois chemical plant
ROCKTON, Ill. — A private firefighting company from Louisiana planned to pump fire-suppressing foam onto the still-burning ruins of a northern Illinois chemical plant that was rocked by an explosion and massive fires this week, officials said.
Before US Fire Pump crews can begin pumping foam onto the fires that began Monday morning at the Chemtool Inc. plant near Rockton, absorbent booms must be installed to prevent contaminants from leaking into the nearby Rock River, said Kirk Wilson, chief of the Rockton Fire Department.
The village of Rockton relies on the river as a source of drinking water, he said.
Wilson said the foam would be sprayed onto burned and burning areas of the plant, including about half a million gallons of burning oil. The plant manufactured lubricants, grease products and other fluids.
DES MOINES — A Democratic state representative from eastern Iowa who chaired the Legislative Black Caucus and advocated for the safety of meatpacking plant workers early during the pandemic became the first person to announce a run for governor next year.
Rep. Ras Smith launched an ad campaign Tuesday morning, hours before he was expected to formally announce his bid.
Smith is serving his third term representing an area of Black Hawk County that includes his hometown of Waterloo.
The 33-year-old lawmaker was a strong advocate for meatpacking workers in his county last year when hundreds were sickened by the coronavirus and several died of COVID-19. He criticized plant officials and state inspectors, saying they failed to respond quickly to the disaster.
Northwestern Iowa officials say man found dead on highway
LE MARS, Iowa — Authorities in northwestern Iowa are investigating the death of a man who had apparently been hit by a vehicle along U.S. Highway 75 in Plymouth County.
The man’s body was found early Monday morning after a motorist called 911 around 3 a.m. to report he had hit something on the road, the Sioux City Journal reported. A second 911 caller reported seeing a body in the road.
Plymouth County Sheriff’s deputies checking the scene found the man already dead in the road and had his remains taken to a Le Mars hospital. The man’s name had not been released by midday Tuesday.
Lawmakers return to Capitol to debate energy policy overhaul
CHICAGO — Illinois lawmakers returned to Springfield Tuesday to take up a major overhaul of energy policy, which includes state subsidies to keep nuclear power plants open, and an elected Chicago School Board.
Both issues are outstanding following a whirlwind session that ended June 1 and resulted in a $42 billion budget. The Senate was scheduled to meet Tuesday and the House today.
Police arrest woman accused of setting another woman on fire
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Police in western Iowa have arrested a woman accused of setting another woman on fire.
Lindsy Maves was arrested Monday on charges of attempted murder, arson and willful injury, Council Bluffs police said in a news release.
The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday, when Council Bluffs officers were called to North 15th Street and found a woman with severe burns outside a homeless services center.
An investigation found that the victim was involved in a disturbance with Maves, who is accused of spraying the victim with a flammable substance and lighting her on fire, police said. Police believe Maves then hit the victim in the face with something as a witness tried to put out the flames, officials said. Maves had fled by the time officers arrived, police said.