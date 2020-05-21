State crime labs taking longer to process evidence
MADISON — Wisconsin crime labs took longer to complete DNA, ballistics and forensic evidence testing during Attorney General Josh Kaul’s first year in office, posing a problem for the Democrat after he hammered his Republican predecessor over lab delays during their 2018 campaign.
Kaul released a report Wednesday that shows delays in DNA testing grew last year by about 20 days compared to 2018 and 2017, Republican Brad Schimel’s last two years as attorney general. The delays grew even though the labs received hundreds of fewer DNA assignments than in either 2018 or 2017 and legislators gave Kaul two more DNA analysts in the 2019-2021 state budget.
Ballistics testing, meanwhile, took an average of 268 days per case, up from 210 days in 2018 and 171 days in 2017, even though the budget allocated an additional firearms analyst and three ballistics analysts completed training last year.
Forensic imaging cases took an average of 69 days, up from 62 days in 2018 but still better than the average 94-day delay in 2017.
Dentist sentenced to 6 years for tax evasion conviction
LA CROSSE — A La Crosse dentist who prosecutors say directed his patients to pay in cash has been sentenced to six years in prison for tax evasion.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that 71-year-old Frederick Kriemelmeyer did not file tax returns from at least 2013 through 2015.
By 2012, the IRS assessed Kriemelmeyer for more than $450,000 in taxes, interest, and penalties, according to prosecutors.
Kriemelmeyer took a number of actions to avoid paying the taxes he owed. He directed his patients to pay him in cash or by check with blank payee lines and paid his business and personal expenses with third-party checks and cash, officials said.
TOWN OF GRAFTON — Heavy rain earlier this week in Wisconsin flooded backyards and seeped into basements, but it’s left one home in Ozaukee County teetering on a bluff along Lake Michigan.
A large chunk of the bluff along Lake Shore Road collapsed after days of unrelenting rain.
“There used to be 100 feet of frontage in the backyard for the yard,” said Tom Grabow, Ozaukee County supervisor. “It’s all gone.”
Erosion isn’t limited to the home with the exposed foundation. Small sections of the bluff have failed up and down the Ozaukee County shoreline. County Emergency Management Director Scott Ziegler said bluff erosion has been an issue for a number of years.
Authorities identify pilot who died in crash
BURLINGTON — An 80-year-old pilot whose small plane crashed last week in southeastern Wisconsin has died of his injuries.
Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed Tuesday that David Lee Schmutzler, of Port Washington, died Saturday. Schmutzler was piloting a Cessna Centurion that crashed Friday night just east of the Burlington Municipal Airport.
According to Federal Aviation Administration database records, Schmutzler was a single-engine flight instructor.