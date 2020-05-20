DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday she is considering whether to allow additional activities to resume as her current proclamation prohibiting social, community, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people expires next week.
“We’re continuing to see positive trends and so were going to continue to monitor that and look for opportunities to continue to bring more businesses online,” she said.
While Reynolds recently allowed restaurants, fitness centers, malls, hair salons, barber shops, and tanning facilities to reopen with limits on close contact and customer volume, she continued the closure for many other businesses. Those businesses include bars, casinos, movie theaters, bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades and amusement parks. Her proclamation expires May 27.
Reynolds: Regulators acted appropriately at Tyson plant
IOWA CITY — Safety regulators acted appropriately when they declined to conduct an inspection at a Tyson Foods pork plant in Iowa before hundreds of workers tested positive for the coronavirus, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday.
Iowa Occupational Safety and Health records show the agency received an April 11 complaint alleging the virus was spreading on the production floor and in the cafeteria at the Tyson plant in Perry.
The agency didn’t alert Tyson to the complaint until April 20 and closed the inquiry April 28 after determining that the company’s response outlining safety efforts at the plant was satisfactory. Iowa OSHA declined to inspect the plant, citing federal guidance at the time that said most coronavirus complaints should not require on-site visits.
On May 5, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced 730 workers at the plant tested positive for coronavirus, or 58% of its 1,250 workers.
Reynolds noted that the April 11 complaint originally came in on a Saturday. She said Iowa OSHA reached out to Tyson within one work week and determined the complaint didn’t warrant a site visit because of the company’s proactive measures.
Man sentenced to 26 years for knowingly spreading HIV
CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison after admitting that he knowingly infected two women and a minor girl with HIV.
Lamont James, 33, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to two counts of assault while participating in a felony, and four counts of criminal transmission of an infectious or contagious disease.
Homicide suspected in death
PELLA — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman in Pella as a homicide.
Pella police responding to reports of a domestic disturbance Monday night found the woman unresponsive at a home. Lifesaving measures were not successful and she was pronounced dead at the scene, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release.
The woman’s name has not been released. No arrests have been made.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.