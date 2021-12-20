Pipeline firm fights order to name Iowa landowners
DES MOINES, Iowa — A company that wants to build a pipeline to carry carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa and several other states to North Dakota where it would be stored underground is fighting Iowa regulators’ order to reveal the names of business and governments in the path of the $4.5 billion project.
Summit Carbon Solutions has appealed to the Iowa Utilities Board and asked a court to intervene because it says the order would force it to identify many of the individual farmers who own land along the route because the land is often held by trusts or family corporations, according to The Des Moines Register.
Regulators said the names of individual landowners could be kept private, but businesses and governments that own land in the pipeline’s path across 30 Iowa counties would have to be revealed.
Council members aim to improve public restroom access
CHICAGO — A group of Chicago City Council members has signed a resolution to improve public access to restrooms.
The Chicago Tribune reports that 19 aldermen are supporting Alderman Daniel LaSpata’s proposal after a review by the newspaper last fall found large sections of the city had few or no public access to restrooms.
The resolution charges the city council with developing a plan to increase the restrooms. More than 20 advocacy groups along with state officials back the idea.
The newspaper’s review found that most barrier-free public bathrooms aren’t open at night or close during cold months. The approximately 250 operated by the Chicago Transit Authority aren’t open to non-riders.
Police have issued 29,000 tickets since 2016 to people caught relieving themselves outdoors.
Virus fears lead to White House visit
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee third-grader whose fears about COVID-19 were alleviated by President Joe Biden when he came to Wisconsin for a televised town hall came away from the encounter with both comfort and joy.
The joy came when Layla Salas and her family, at the president’s invitation, attended the holiday open house at the White House on Saturday. The 9-year-old girl told the Journal Sentinel that her favorite part of the tour was seeing the Green Room filled with Christmas trees decorated with purple.
“It was better than a cookie on a hot summer day,” she exclaimed.
It all started in February when her mom, Jessica Salas, asked Biden on behalf of Layla when the vaccine would be available for kids. Biden responded directly to Layla, explaining that kids were not at as high of a risk of getting severe COVID-19 infection and that the vaccine for children wasn’t ready just yet.
Once she and her little brother, Mateo, were both fully vaccinated, the family sent a note to the president’s staff, thanking them for their part in making it possible. The White House responded with the offer to attend the party.
Police searching for driver that hit officer
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids police are still searching for a driver who hit an officer with a vehicle before fleeing after a traffic stop.
Police said that the officer fired at the fleeing vehicle after being struck by the vehicle shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The confrontation began when the officer tried to pull the vehicle over in Cedar Rapids but the driver refused to stop. After a short chase, the vehicle stopped when the road reached a dead end at a construction site. But when the officer got out to confront the driver, the vehicle spun around and accelerated toward the officer.
Officials said the officer sustained minor injuries when he was struck by the vehicle.
Police did not immediately identify the officer. Officials said Saturday that they were still searching for the driver who fled.
Officer returns home after shot 9 times
ROSELLE, Ill. — Not many people returning home from the hospital are accompanied by more than 80 police officers, emergency vehicles and even a garbage truck.
But that is how Bensenville police Officer Steven Kotlewski arrived at his in-laws’ home in Roselle in a wheelchair Saturday after 42 days in a rehabilitation center, ABC-7 in Chicago reports. Kotlewski was shot nine times while responding to a domestic dispute six weeks ago.
“I kind of got shot the best nine possible ways a person can get shot,” Kotlewski said. “Most of my injuries are just orthopedic. Just bones, man. With the exception of a few nerves, I mean, they say I’ll be running again, so it’s not much to be sad about, right?”
The incident occurred about 1 a.m. Nov. 6 when Kotlewski was dispatched to an apartment where a woman wanted help in getting her 21-year-old son, Kiante Tyler, to leave, police said. Kotlewski was talking to the woman when Tyler allegedly fired as many as 10 rounds, wounding the officer in both legs, the upper arm and back and damaging his spine, liver and a kidney.
Tyler was being held without bond in the DuPage County Jail on Sunday on attempted murder and aggravated battery charges. He is due to appear in court again Jan. 4 and a judge ordered that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine his fitness to offer a defense at trial.
2 teens dead, 3 hurt in rollover crash
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — Two teens died and three more were seriously hurt when the SUV they were riding in rolled three times.
The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in a rural part of Winneshiek County between Decorah and Cresco.
According to an accident report, the driver of the SUV lost control and tire marks show the vehicle went sideways before veering into a ditch on the west side of the road. Investigators believe the SUV rolled three times before landing on its tires.
Everyone inside the vehicle was under the age of 18, but their names were not immediately released.
Illinois senior cannabis adviser leaves post
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A former state senator who pushed to legalize marijuana in Illinois is leaving a top government post to lobby for an organization that was instrumental in cannabis legalization in the state.
Toi Hutchinson, who became senior adviser for cannabis control to Gov. J.B. Pritzker in late 2019, stepped down from that job last week to become president and CEO of the Marijuana Policy Project. The group, known as MPP, is working to legalize cannabis in other states and at the federal level.
Hutchinson, a Democrat from the Chicago suburb of Olympia Fields, served in the state Senate from 2009 to 2019. She worked with MPP while in the Senate to approve legislation that legalized the sale and possession of recreational cannabis for adults. The law took effect in 2020.
Pritzker said it is “an immense honor for Illinois to have our own Toi Hutchinson leading the charge on a national scale, shaping the fight for cannabis justice not just in our state but in all 50 states,” the Chicago Tribune reported.
“It’s long past time for a federal law to move away from arcane cannabis criminalization and imprisonment and toward a justice-based model,” Pritzker said.
Gregory Harris sworn in as chief prosecutor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gregory K. Harris, who has spent a quarter-century as an assistant U.S. attorney, has been sworn in as the chief federal prosecutor for the Central District of Illinois.
Harris, who was nominated for the post by President Joe Biden in October and confirmed by the Senate this month, took the oath this past week before Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow.
Harris’ history with the office dates back 40 years. He was an assistant U.S. attorney from 1980 to 1988 and took a 13-year diversion to private practice before returning to the assistant U.S. attorney’s post in 2001.
Harris described the promotion as an honor and promised to continue working with law enforcement agencies and to “pursue equal justice under the law.”
“This office has a long history of excellence and integrity and has demonstrated its strong commitment to community safety,” Harris said in a statement. “I am eager to get to work.”
Woodworker starts own game business
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. — Brandon Byars frowned on the shipping cost from England for a board game he wanted. So he made his own.
The lifelong woodworker from Murphysboro made his own version of the game called Babinga, the (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports.
The game features players using elastic cords to shoot wooden pucks through small holes to their opponent’s side. It won the night at a Christmas party he attended and Byars’ Board Room Game Co. was born.
Byars’ repertoire now includes seven handmade wooden board games and a line of pocket dice games. His creations have become not just entertainment, but an aesthetic.
The games, available online and through local retailers, are often variations on ancient contests — some played in the Roman Empire. Byars wants to expand — he aims for sales in every state.