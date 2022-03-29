Trial begins in beating death of inmate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Three state prison guards brutalized a 65-year-old handcuffed inmate at a western Illinois lockup four years ago, leading to the man’s death and prompting the officers to attempt a coverup, a prosecutor said Monday at two of the guards’ federal trial.
But defense attorneys for Department of Corrections Lt. Todd Sheffler and Officer Alex Banta argued during opening statements that their clients weren’t where others claim they were at the time of the May 17, 2018, beating of Larry Earvin, and that the testimony of dozens of witnesses will prove “illusory, contradictory and ambiguous.”
Sheffler, 53, of Mendon, and Banta, 30, of Quincy are on trial in U.S. District Court. They each face charges of depriving Earvin of his civil rights, conspiracy to deprive civil rights, tampering with a witness, destruction or falsification of records and intimidation or force against a witness.
Earvin, whose death was ruled a homicide, died five weeks after the 2018 incident at Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling, 250 miles southwest of Chicago. Earvin was serving a six-year sentence for a Cook County robbery and due for release in September of that year.
On the day of the incident, Earvin chose not to take yard time with other inmates but refused to return to his cell, Bass said. He was taken to the ground, handcuffed and hit and kicked by guards who sent out an alert for assistance, a call that summoned 28 officers including Banta and Sgt. Willie Hedden, of Mount Sterling, according to Bass.
Hedden was named in a December 2019 grand jury indictment. He pleaded guilty in March 2021 and is listed as a witness for the government.
Chicago man charged in double-homicide
CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been charged with murder after two 51-year-old men were found slain last week in a home on the city’s South Side, police said Monday.
Jamie Jones, 31, was identified as the person responsible for committing the double homicide after the men’s bodies were found Friday in a home in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood, police said.
One of the men had suffered a gunshot wound to his head, police said.
Jones was arrested Saturday and he now faces two counts of first-degree murder and other charges, including one count each of aggravated kidnapping and domestic battery, the Chicago Police Department said.
The kidnapping and battery charges stem from allegations that he held an 18-year-old female against her will and attacked her last Friday, police said.
Transit employee faces 2 felonies
CHICAGO — A Chicago Transit Authority worker faces two felony charges after allegedly shooting a man inside a Red Line station, police and the agency said.
The 53-year-old worker was charged with attempted murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested moments after the shooting early Saturday morning, police said.
The victim, identified as a 37-year-old man, was hospitalized in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his back, abdomen and left leg, police said.
The victim had been disturbing customers in the train station, police said.