Iowa media outlets join lawsuit against Bettendorf school board
DES MOINES — Four eastern Iowa media organizations are joining a nonprofit media rights group in filing a lawsuit against the Bettendorf school board and other officials after they blocked journalists from covering a meeting about school violence that was attended by hundreds of people.
The lawsuit filed Monday by the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, the Quad-City Times and television stations KWQC, WQAD and WHBF asks a state court judge to find the school district in violation of Iowa’s open meetings law and to issue an injunction prohibiting the school board from violating the statute in the future. The lawsuit also asks the court to fine members of the board who took part in the meeting held May 25 that was attended by as many as 300 people, the majority of the school board and Superintendent Michelle Morse.
The law allows courts to order damages of between $100 and $500 and in cases where it’s proven the officials present knowingly participated in a violation, fines of $1,000 to $2,500 can be levied.
The meeting was held the day after an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 21 student and teachers were killed. It was held to address violence that has taken place at a middle school in the district and other safety issues, including mounting complaints from parents during the recently completed academic year about how school officials responded to reports of rowdy behavior that left some students and their parents fearful.
School employees posted at the doors prevented reporters and photographers from entering the meeting.
Suspect pleads not guilty to all counts in July 4 mass shooting
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, a week after prosecutors announced he faces 117 felony counts in the attack.
Robert E. Crimo III appeared for a brief hearing Wednesday in Lake County’s circuit court to enter a formal plea to the charges — 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery representing those killed and wounded during the parade in Highland Park.
Crimo wore a COVID-19 face mask throughout the 10-minute arraignment and repeatedly told Judge Victoria Rossetti that he understood the charges and potential penalties he faces, including life imprisonment. As Crimo shuffled into court, chains around his ankles jangling, several relatives and friends of at least one victim turned to look at him from across the room, some keeping their eyes fixed on him throughout hearing.
Lake County prosecutors in late July announced that a grand jury had indicted Crimo on the charges. The prosecutors had previously filed seven murder charges against the 21-year-old in the days following the shooting.
Milwaukee likely in line to host 2024 GOP national convention
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville’s metro council has dealt a likely final blow to proponents of bringing the 2024 Republican National Convention to that city, leaving Milwaukee as the almost-certain winner to host the GOP’s biggest party.
The council of the reliably Democratic city in a Republican southern state voted Tuesday night to spike a bill that would have set up a draft agreement for hosting the event. In the 40-person council, 10 members voted for the convention deal and 22 voted against it.
The RNC’s site selection panel recommended last month that Milwaukee host the event after the Nashville council withdrew its proposed agreement to host the presidential nominating convention. A revived push for Nashville fared no better.
Milwaukee is also a Democratic stronghold, but, despite some mixed feelings, it approved a similar framework in June that runs through the logistics of hosting it there.
Former vice president campaigns for GOP governor hopeful Kleefisch
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned Wednesday with his pick in battleground Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial primary, calling Rebecca Kleefisch “a proven conservative” as she faces an opponent endorsed by Donald Trump.
Trump plans to hold a rally Friday for Tim Michels just miles from where Pence appeared for Kleefisch in conservative Waukesha County, a Milwaukee suburb that’s long been key to Republicans.
Pence, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, appeared with former Gov. Scott Walker. Kleefisch served as Walker’s lieutenant governor for eight years, and Pence and Walker have been close political allies for years.
“There is no candidate for governor in America who is more capable, more experienced, or a more proven conservative than Rebecca Kleefisch,” Pence said. “Your next governor needs to be a proven conservative who has stood in the pocket for Wisconsin in the past and that’s Rebecca Kleefisch.”
Wisconsin elections commission deadlocks on ballot issue
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked Wednesday on whether to rescind guidance issued in 2016 that says clerks can fill in missing witness address information on absentee ballot envelopes without contacting the witness or the voter.
The guidance was in effect during the 2020 election and drew intense criticism from Republican legislators concerned about election security.
The Legislature’s Republican-controlled rules committee earlier this year ordered the Elections Commission to codify the guidance as a rule. The commission complied and the committee voted last month to kill the rule.
The committee vote didn’t affect the guidance, leaving commissioners to ponder whether to rescind it. The question of whether to rescind the guidance was on the commission’s agenda Tuesday but Republican Commissioner Robert Spindell was the only one to speak on the matter, saying he wasn’t “particularly enthralled” with the guidance and the commission should follow the Legislature’s lead and rescind it.
The commission’s three Republicans voted to drop the guidance but the panel’s three Democrats voted to keep it with no further discussion. The tie vote means the guidance remains in place.
MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin school district’s decision to bar employees from displaying gay pride flags in classrooms or from putting their preferred pronouns in email signatures prompted pushback from students, alumni and others, while the superintendent said it was just reaffirming a policy that was already in place.
Kettle Moraine School District Superintendent Stephen Plum recently told the school board the district’s interpretation of a policy that prohibits staff from using their positions to promote partisan politics, religious views and propaganda for personal, monetary or nonmonetary gain changed following a legal analysis, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Plum said teachers and administrators are prohibited from displaying political or religious messages in their classrooms or on their person, including gay pride flags and Black Lives Matter and We Back the Badge signs. Staff also may not say in emails what their preferred pronouns are.
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin elections officials decided Wednesday not to recommend that prosecutors charge a man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and others on a state website to fraudulently obtain their absentee ballots.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission also deadlocked on a Republican commissioner’s proposal to tighten access to the website after Democratic commissioners complained that such a move would make it harder to vote.
“Voting needs to be available to people and we shouldn’t make it less available because people are willing to commit crimes,” Democratic Commissioner Ann Jacobs said.
The commission has been grappling with how to handle Harry Wait’s public acknowledgment last week that he went on the MyVote website and ordered 10 absentee ballots for other people, including Vos, and had them shipped to his home.
Wait, the president of the Racine-based group HOT Government, which claims to support honest, open and transparent government but promotes baseless allegations of fraud in the 2020 election, said he wanted to expose vulnerabilities in the website. Anyone who falsely obtains an absentee ballot in Wisconsin is guilty of a crime under state law. The state Department of Justice is investigating the incident.
