The city of Cedar Falls is charging $700 for public access to police body-camera footage that was provided to an area hospital at no cost.

The video, shot on Aug. 3, allegedly shows police officers interacting with William Abernathey, who was then a critical-care paramedic for Sartori Memorial Hospital. Abernathey and the officers were at a Cedar Falls residence in response to a woman who had threatened suicide.

