Authorities: Body of woman who went missing in November found in Illinois River
PEORIA, Ill. — The body of a woman who went missing in November was found last week in the Illinois River, authorities said Friday.
The body of Cosette “Cricket” Brown was found Thursday and her identity was confirmed Friday. The cause of the Peoria woman’s death has not been determined yet by the Scott County coroner’s office.
Brown, 48, was reported missing on Nov. 18. Her mother, Veronica Brown, said the identification of her daughter’s body gives “some closure” to her family.
Authorities in Peoria and the Illinois State Police are investigating the case.
Chicago police officer shot in hand
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot in the hand during an investigation of reported gunfire on the city’s west side, the city’s police superintendent said Saturday.
Superintendent David Brown said the suspected shooter then “barricaded” himself inside an address in the same area and fired additional shots at police, who shot back.
Brown later told reporters that a man inside the home had surrendered to police, who found a handgun. More details on that person and the weapon were not immediately released.
The female officer shot in the hand was brought to a hospital for treatment. Brown said she was “in good spirits.”
Brown said a second police officer also was being treated at a hospital after reporting chest pains.
Brown said the officer who was shot was among those called to the area after initial reports of a shooting around noon. He said it was not clear if the person who fired at police officers and wounded the officer was involved in that first shooting.
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Commerce Commission has named its first male Black executive director.
Michael Merchant started his position with the state regulatory agency on Tuesday. He replaces Christy George, the commission’s first Black director, who joined Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration as first assistant deputy governor for budget and economy.
Merchant is responsible for supervising approximately 200 commission employees and managing the agency’s budget.
The agency provides support for a quasi-judicial body of five commissioners who set rules governing public utilities, transportation of freight and railroad safety, and provide consumer education.
Merchant most recently was an administrator with the Illinois Department of Central Management Services, leading the business enterprise program and managing the agency’s COVID-19 response.
Prior to that, he was director of government affairs for the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, which owns and manages the McCormick Place convention complex.
He has a bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College and a law degree from DePaul College of Law.