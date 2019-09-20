3 dead in fire at group home for mentally disabled
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Three tenants have died in a fire at a group home for intellectually disabled people in eastern Wisconsin Thursday, officials said.
Two residents escaped the fire, which started about 6 a.m. at the Fond du Lac group home, while three other tenants were found dead on the second floor, fire officials said. The residents who escaped alerted firefighters that others were still inside, according to Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary.
The home is for adults who can care for themselves, but have cognitive disabilities, officials said.
The first victim was found not long after the fire broke out. Fire officials confirmed several hours later that two additional victims were found.
Investigators believe the fire started on a porch.
Death of Milwaukee police officer investigated
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death of a Milwaukee police officer who was intentionally struck by a motorist in 2017.
The Milwaukee Police Department said Officer Mark Lentz died Wednesday at age 56. When Lentz was awarded a Purple Valor Star in May, the department said the motorcycle officer was attempting to stop a speeding motorist Aug. 3, 2017 when he was intentionally hit by a driver.
Police say Lentz began to show signs of traumatic brain injury and nerve damage, lost the ability to speak and suffered substantial memory loss.
The department says Lentz served the residents of the City of Milwaukee for 18 years.
Police say loaded gun found in student’s backpack at school
IOWA CITY — Authorities say a loaded gun was found in a student’s backpack at an Iowa City school.
Police said officers responding Wednesday morning to reports about a gun at Tate High School found the student outside. They seized his backpack and, after obtaining a search warrant, searched it and found the weapon.
Police said no threats were made to staffers or students. Charges against the boy are pending.
Iowa’s top ag official proposes new companion animal rules
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Agriculture is proposing a new set of administrative rules that could significantly improve the lives of dogs, cats and other companion animals in a state long regarded as among the worst in the nation for animal protection.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says Wednesday he will submit the new set of rules to the state on Friday, beginning a process that requires a legislative panel review and public comment.
Animal rights groups celebrated it as a huge victory for pets in state-licensed commercial breeding facilities, animal shelters, pet dealers, rescue organizations and boarding kennels.
The rules include increased access to water, larger cages and more stringent temperature, cleaning and sanitation requirements.
Sanders’ Iowa political director leaves campaign
DES MOINES — Bernie Sanders’ Iowa political director has departed his 2020 presidential campaign, leaving him without a key staffer in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.
Jess Mazour was announced as Sanders’ Iowa political director in March and was let go from the team in recent weeks. She previously worked as an organizer for the progressive group Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement.
A Sanders aide on Wednesday confirmed Mazour’s departure on condition of anonymity. The aide wasn’t authorized to discuss personnel matters.
The news of her departure was first reported by The Washington Post.
While the team still has a number of original top-level staffers in place in Iowa, the news of Mazour’s departure comes as Sanders has also drawn headlines for staff troubles in New Hampshire, where his state director has been replaced.