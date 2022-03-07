CHICAGO — A 24-year-old man who allegedly shot and injured two Chicago police officers at an outdoor hot dog stand was ordered held Sunday on $1 million bail.
Kailon Harris-Caldwell was taken into custody shortly after the shooting early Friday morning. He was charged Saturday with two counts of attempted murder, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis.
Harris-Caldwell was scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday, but he did not attend because he was hospitalized for back pain after his arrest, authorities said.
Prosecutors wanted him held without bail, but Judge Kelly Marie McCarthy cited a state law that defendants must be present in court if they are given no bail.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said one of the officers was waiting in line along with the gunman around 3:30 a.m. Friday at the Original Maxwell Street hot dog stand on the city’s West Side. He said a gun fell from the man’s waistband when he reached into his pocket to pay for his order.
The officer noticed the gun but before he could do anything, the man picked it up and began firing, Brown said.
He said the shots struck the officer, who was standing near the suspect, while the officer’s partner, who had been sitting inside a police car, also was struck when the suspect fired at least three times into the vehicle.
Officer shoots, wounds suspect after responding to domestic dispute
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer shot and wounded an armed suspect after responding to a domestic dispute Saturday night, authorities said.
Police said that they received a report at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday about a man with a weapon. One of the officers who responded to the incident shot the 29-year-old man, who sustained non life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital and is listed in stable condition, authorities said.
The officer is a 28-year-old man with nearly 10 years of service. He will be placed on administrative duty, which is routine in shootings by police.
The investigation is being led by the Milwaukee police homicide division.
Former attorneys seek clemency for ‘Making a Murderer’ convict
MADISON, Wis. — Former attorneys for the co-defendant of a man whose conviction for rape and murder as a teenager was documented in the 2015 Netflix series “Making a Murderer” are asking Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for clemency.
Brendan Dassey, 32, has spent about half his life in prison for his alleged crimes. He and his uncle, Steven Avery, were convicted in the 2005 rape and murder of 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach.
Advocates have been pushing for Dassey to be freed but ran out of options in the courts after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal. Evers refused to consider Dassey’s 2019 plea to scrap his sentence.
The most recent request to free Dassey came last week in a letter from Jerome Buting and Dean Strang, who had represented Avery. The lawyers said Evers could exercise his constitutional power of executive clemency while at the same time fulfill a campaign policy to lower the state’s prison population.
“The courts have failed Brendan repeatedly and at every level,” the lawyers said. “We ask you to exercise the power that only you have: to free him. We ask you to do it now.”
Buting and Strang said they were moved by the 16-year anniversary of Dassey’s “manipulative interrogation” to speak out on his behalf.