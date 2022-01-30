Some officials, residents unhappy with tree logging at Scout camp
RURAL FAIRMOUNT — A plan to cut more than 1,400 trees from a Boy Scouts of America campground in central Illinois is causing disagreement among Scout officials and residents.
The News-Gazette reports work at Camp Drake began in January and is about half complete, making it unclear what can be done to address the complaints.
Scout Executive Jared White says the executive board of the Prairielands Council for the Champaign-based Scouts made the decision months ago to harvest the trees. White says some Scout officials only raised objections recently.
Tiffany Armas, scoutmaster of Troop 2119, is among those concerned about the logging plan. She says work isn’t following proper forestry practice and leaders were told fewer trees would be harvested than the plan calls for.
The logging is expected to earn at least $200,000 to put toward construction of a shower house and bathroom facility that can also serve as a storm shelter. White says the camp doesn’t have an adequate storm shelter now.
“We want to make sure all of our youth are safe,” White said.
Chicago Fire plans new training facility
CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire soccer team is considering building a training facility on land that once was one of the Chicago Housing Authority’s largest public housing developments.
The Major League Soccer team, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the housing authority’s CEO announced Thursday they have started discussions about developing 30 acres of vacant land on Chicago’s Near West Side. The site would house a headquarters and training center for the Fire, they said.
Under a long-term lease agreement, the Fire would develop the multimillion-dollar facility and provide community benefits and investments, officials said. That would include investing in neighboring public housing sites, providing jobs to people in the community and recreational opportunities for young people.
The property was formerly the site of the ABLA Homes, once home to almost 17,000 people in 3,600 units, WTTW Chicago reported.
The proposal will be discussed at community meetings over the coming weeks.
“In neighborhoods across the city, soccer brings people together, fostering a strong sense of history and community while showing immense passion for the game,” said Chicago Fire FC President Ishwara Glassman Chrein. “We look forward to presenting the project to the local community, hearing their feedback, and creating new opportunities for residents of the Near West Side to enjoy the game.”
Jesse Jackson’s son seeks Rush’s U.S. House seat
CHICAGO — A son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Chicago-area congressional seat held by Bobby Rush, who is not seeking reelection.
Jonathan Jackson on Friday announced his intentions to replace Rush in Illinois’ 1st District, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Jackson, 56, owns a construction business and is a leader in his father’s Rainbow/PUSH Coalition. He said in a statement that he would focus on job creation and expanding access to health care and day care.
About a dozen people have filed as candidates for the redrawn congressional district which stretches from Chicago’s South Side and southwest suburbs toward Kankakee. They include Chicago Alderman Pat Dowell, state Sen. Jacqueline Collins and Chicago and Cook County workforce development chief Karin Norington-Reaves, according to the newspaper.
Rush announced earlier this month that he would not seek a 16th term in the U.S. House. The former Black Panther first won election in 1992.