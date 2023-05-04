BNSF contractors made repairs and reopened the line Saturday, BNSF spokeswoman Lena Kent said.
Thursday’s derailment in Crawford County involved two of the train’s three locomotives and 10 cars carrying a variety of freight, including paint and lithium-ion batteries, Kent said. Four railway employees received minor injuries.
The Federal Rail Administration is investigating the derailment.
MADISON, Wis. — Hospitals in Wisconsin that don’t comply with federal price transparency regulations could be fined by state regulators under a new proposal from Republican lawmakers.
State Sen. Mary Felzkowski and Rep. Robert Brooks began circulating the measure for co-sponsors on Wednesday.
The legislation would require Wisconsin hospitals to post online standard costs for at least 300 services that can be scheduled in advance. Violators would face state Department of Health Services fines ranging from $600 per day to $10,000 per day, depending on the hospital’s size.
Felzkowski told reporters on Wednesday that the bill largely mirrors existing federal regulations but would allow the state to enforce them. She and Brooks said the bill would help create competition in the health care industry, leading to lower prices.
Colorado and Texas have passed similar laws.
Wisconsin Hospital Association President and CEO Eric Borgerding issued a statement calling the legislation unnecessary. Hospitals in Wisconsin already comply with the federal rules, and the bill would create another complicated and confusing set of regulations, he said.
16 injured in head-on crash between bus, SUV in Chicago
CHICAGO — First responders took 16 people, including nine teenage special needs students, to hospitals Tuesday after an SUV crashed head-on into a bus, authorities said.
The SUV attempted to pass a semi-tractor-trailer and collided with a bus traveling in the opposite direction Tuesday morning, police said.
Nine students between the ages of 16 and 18 were injured but did not suffer serious injuries, the Chicago Fire Department said. They were taken to hospitals in good condition. The two drivers were listed in serious to critical condition.
The bus also carried five adults who were injured, the fire department said.
The driver of the SUV was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving on a revoked license, police said.
