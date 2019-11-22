News in your town

Iowa Supreme Court says stand-your-ground law has limits

Sheriff: Man in bunker by Wisconsin river had weapons stash

Evers signs bill making it a felony to trespass on pipelines

Iowa news in brief

Parole approved for Illinois inmate in 1960 triple-killing

Wisconsin news in brief

Some Iowa farmers back crop buffer law to protect water

Wisconsin deputy kicked in the face by suspected drunken driver

10 elk killed in Wisconsin's second hunt

Wisconsin’s Johnson is Trump witness, backer and maybe juror

Iowa/Illinois/Wisconsin News in Brief

Iowa City contractor to conduct hunts to cut deer population

Foundation lawsuit challenges student voter ID requirements

Wisconsin DNR encourages deer hunters to look for feral pigs

Iowa man sentenced to 10 years for motorcycle-car collision death

Embattled Illinois prosecutor announces bid for reelection

Republican lawmaker files lawsuit against Evers over records

Challenger accuses Supreme Court’s Kelly of corruption

Abductor shoots ex-girlfriend, is killed by authorities

Suburban Chicago police seek man, 64, in double-killing

Prosecutor clears Iowa officer who shot woman

Buttigieg touts military service, wary of overstating role

Jury awards $1.4M to man who got vasectomy, not circumcision

Texas company devalues sand mines in Wisconsin

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

4 die in Illinois crash after high school football game

Iowa jury awards $1.4 million to man who got vasectomy, not circumcision

Western Wisconsin man accused of threatening to bomb police

4 people die in crash after Illinois high school football game

Police release name of man arrested after Iowa standoff

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Census counting of prisoners becomes partisan battleground

Police arrest gunman after standoff lasts nearly 4 hours

Gunman still at large after killing outside Chicago school

FEMA upheld Illinois decision to deny individual assistance

Victims relive trauma as Wisconsin Clergy sexual abuse grows

Iowa/Illinois/Wisconsin News in Brief

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady dies unexpectedly

