Man pleads not guilty in state trooper shooting
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A 46-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to eight federal charges stemming from the 2019 shooting death of an Illinois state trooper.
Christopher Grant of East St. Louis faced charges including use of a firearm to kill Nicholas Hopkins in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. Grant entered his pleas Friday and was ordered to remain jailed until his Aug. 18 trial, according to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
A message left Sunday for the public defender office appointed to represent Grant wasn’t immediately returned.
Hopkins, 33, was fatally shot in August 2019 while serving a state search warrant.
Milwaukee police investigating four homicidesMILWAUKEE — Milwaukee authorities said Sunday they are investigating four homicides, two fatal vehicle accidents, six probable overdoses and two COVID-19 related deaths from over the weekend.
Police are also looking into shootings that have injured 11 people in the last two days, the Journal Sentinel reported.
Authorities said a 34-year-old woman was killed after a quadruple shooting about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The incident left a 29-year-old man with serious injuries and in critical condition. A 33-year-old man sustained serious injuries and is in stable condition. A 22-year-old woman and 33-year-old woman both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The 34-year-old woman who died was being transported to a local hospital when the vehicle lost control and hit a tree. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man who was driving the vehicle was also killed.
Iowa man faces murder charge in stabbingBEDFORD, Iowa — An Iowa man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a fatal stabbing in Bedford in southwest Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said the stabbing was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday. Sixty-two-year-old Penny Sue Godfirnon, of Bedford, died.
Authorities said 32-year-old Christian Andrew May, of Bedford, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and willful injury. He is being held in the Taylor County Jail.
LGBTQ murals coming to Chicago
CHICAGO — Murals celebrating LGBTQ life will be coming to Chicago in the coming days, including to the Magnificent Mile.
The work by Chicago artist Sam Kirk was previously on display in New York City, wrapped around Times Square’s main stage during WorldPride last year. The international event last summer marked the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots that helped spark the modern gay rights movement.
The first installation in Chicago will take place Wednesday with others following through July. Another installation will come to the Chicago Cultural Center this month and be on display through September.
The murals depict LGBTQ people of many races in bright multicolored panels.
Kirk’s murals are also on display in other parts of Chicago, New York and Michigan.
Toddler dies in Chicago shooting
A 3-year-old boy has died after a shooting on Chicago’s West Side that also left the boy’s father injured, police said.
Authorities said it appears the father appeared to be the intended target of the Saturday night shooting on their vehicle. No arrests have been made.
Police Chief of Operations Fred Waller said the toddler and his dad were in a vehicle when a gunman from a blue Honda behind them fired shots.
The 27-year-old father suffered an abdomen graze wound and the child was shot in the back and was later pronounced dead at a suburban hospital.
“It’s an active investigation,” Waller said.
Illinois to begin gypsy moth treatment
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State officials will begin treating northern parts of the state for gypsy moth later this week.
The destructive insect eats more than 250 species of trees and shrubs and are capable of stripping plants bare, which leave them more susceptible to other insects, disease and death.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture plans to treat for the insect on Thursday and Friday in parts of Jo Daviess, Kendall, Ogle and Will counties, covering nearly 25,000 acres. State officials work with the U.S. Forest Service each year to treat for the pest.
Officials said in a news release that their focus is to disrupt mating by using a pheromone product through an aerial application. It isn’t harmful to humans, pets or other wildlife, according to state officials.