Des Moines police ID city’s first homicide victim of year
DES MOINES — Police in Des Moines have identified a man fatally shot last week in the city’s first homicide of the year.
Darrell Merriwether, 52, of Clive, died early Saturday after being shot late Friday night in a residential area several blocks southeast of Drake University, the Des Moines Police Department said Monday in a news release.
Officers and firefighters called to the scene found Merriwether around 11:20 p.m. Friday with a gunshot wound and rushed him to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.
Police did not announce any arrests or suspects in the Monday release.
Sandwich making facility burns in fire
MARENGO, Iowa — The Pride of Iowa sandwich-making facility in east-central Iowa has been destroyed in a fire, authorities said.
Firefighters were called to the plant in Marengo around 9 p.m. Saturday for the fire, television station KCRG reported. Officials said the facility was closed and that no one was working in the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
Crews were able to salvage one freezer, but the rest of the plant was destroyed, fire officials said.
The Pride of Iowa makes sandwiches for sale in vending machines and at convenience stores.
Illinois company settles fraud claim
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A southern Illinois construction company has agreed to pay back $400,000 to settle a federal complaint accusing it of fraudulently accepting $8 million worth of contracts reserved for disadvantaged small businesses, federal prosecutors say.
R&W Builders agreed to repay the money in a civil settlement to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
The allegations were raised against the O’Fallon company during a federal investigation and no criminal complaint was filed.
R&W Builders owner and President Jill Rutter said she cannot comment on the investigation or the settlement, but she told the Belleville News-Democrat, “Just don’t believe everything you read.”
In 2014, after R&W was no longer eligible to participate in a Small Business Administration program intended to aid small businesses owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, the company entered into a joint venture with St. Louis-based Global Environmental, Inc.
That joint venture, called Patriot Commercial Construction, LLC, successfully secured more than 30 task orders with a combined value of about $8 million from the Air Force through a contract at Scott Air Force Base, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The government claims R&W misrepresented itself to obtain the SBA’s approval on the joint-venture agreement and, as a result, received numerous government contracts that would have otherwise been limited for bid to participants in the SBA’s program for disadvantaged small businesses.