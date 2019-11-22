Madison woman struck by stray bullet in her bedroom
MADISON — Madison police are investigating two overnight shootings, including one which injured a woman who was struck by a stray bullet in the bedroom of her home.
Authorities said the woman is expected to be OK. Her two children who were with her at the time were not injured. Police said the shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and two people in a nearby yard appeared to have been targeted.
WISC-TV reported that investigators are working to find out if a shooting about an hour earlier is connected. Police said a specific house appeared to be targeted. A resident of a nearby home reported a bullet had gone through some interior walls of his home. No one was hurt.
Woman who provided fatal drugs gets 8 years in prison
WAUSAU — A Wausau woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison for providing the fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose.
WSAW-TV reported that 32-year-old Ashley Szarkowitz was also given eight years of extended supervision Thursday in the death of a 24-year-old man.
Autopsy results showed fentanyl was the most substantial factor in the man’s death last March. Methamphetamine and alcohol were also found in the man’s system.
Paramedics administered two doses of Narcan, but the man did not survive.
Hunters kill 10 elk in Wisconsin’s second hunt
MADISON — Wisconsin wildlife officials say hunters killed 10 elk in Wisconsin’s second elk season.
The Department of Natural Resources set a 10-bull limit for the season, which ran from Oct. 12 to Nov. 10 in Ashland, Bayfield, Price and Sawyer counties.
The department said hunters authorized by the state killed five bulls. Ojibwe tribal hunters killed five.
More than 23,000 Wisconsin residents submitted a $10 application in hopes of winning one of four state tags in a drawing. About 2,500 more bought a ticket in hopes of winning the fifth tag in a Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation raffle.
Seven dollars from every application fee as well as raffle proceeds will go to elk management and research in Wisconsin.
The 2020 elk hunt application period is expected to run from March 1 through May 31.
Evers vetoes nursing aide training hours bill
MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a Republican bill that would have made it easier to become a nurse’s aide in Wisconsin.
State law currently requires nursing aide training programs to be at least 120 hours long. Federal regulations call for a minimum of 75 hours. The bill would have prohibited state health officials from requiring nurses’ aides obtain more than 75 hours of training.
Evers vetoed the bill Wednesday, saying in his veto message that he objects to less training for those who care for Wisconsin’s more vulnerable citizens. He said there are better ways to address the shortage of nursing aides than reducing the quality of training.
The bill’s authors, Sen. Rob Cowles and Rep. Warren Petryk, called the measure a reasonable attempt to create more nursing aides. Petryk said Evers is disregarding people who need health care.
MADISON — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signed a Republican bill that stiffens penalties for drunken drivers who kill someone.
The measure creates a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison for anyone convicted of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Judges can sentence someone to less than five years if he or she finds a compelling reason.
The state Department of Corrections estimates the change will generate $525,100 in additional operating costs annually.
Evers signed the bill Wednesday.
The bill’s chief Senate sponsor, Republican Alberta Darling, said in a statement that someone who kills someone else deserves a sentence that provides justice for the victim’s family.