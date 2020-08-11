News in your town

08112020-state page news in brief

University of Iowa pushes ahead with plan to reopen for fall

Road worker dies in machinery accident in eastern Iowa

Boy, man who tried to rescue him drown in Lake Michigan

University of Iowa pushes ahead with plan to reopen for fall

Motorcyclist dies after crash with stolen car in Iowa

Family of 4th dead worker sues Tyson over Waterloo COVID-19 outbreak