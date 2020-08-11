Voters request more than 900,000 absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters have requested more than 900,000 absentee ballots for today’s primary, more than seven times what they requested in the August primary in 2018, according to data state elections officials released Monday.
The sheer volume of applications is another sign of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact as voters try to avoid infection at the polls.
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, voters had requested 903,760 absentee ballots and had returned 506,709 as of Monday. That compares with 2018, when they requested 123,393 ballots and returned 106,663.
Tuesday’s primary includes nearly 30 legislative races and two Republican primaries for congressional seats in southeastern Wisconsin’s 5th District and western Wisconsin’s 3rd District. No statewide offices are on the ballot.
Motorcyclist dies in crash with stolen car
DES MOINES — A motorcyclist died from injuries he received when he was hit by a car in Des Moines that officials learned had been stolen, police said.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday along MLK Jr. Parkway, police said. Officers sent to the area discovered a car had hit a motorcycle and fled the scene before crashing a second time into a building a short distance later.
The 52-year-old driver of the car tried to run from the crash, but was quickly arrested by police and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said. The motorcyclist — Bounleua Lovan, 51, of Des Moines — was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said.
The driver of the car remained hospitalized Monday morning for observation, police said. No criminal charges in the fatal crash had been filed by Monday morning.
Teen, rescuer drown in Lake Michigan
MILWAUKEE — A boy and the man who tried to save him in Lake Michigan have died while a another young swimmer was rescued.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says two 14-year-olds were caught in the lake’s currents Saturday evening.
A 50-year-old man saw them struggling and jumped into the water to help. Authorities say he rescued one boy who made it to shore. But he and the other boy were both pulled underwater.
The boy was pulled from the water by first responders in a boat. He died Saturday night. The man was also recovered and taken to the hospital were he died early Sunday.
The other boy was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition.
The National Weather Service reported waves of 2 feet to 4 feet Saturday and the swim risk in Milwaukee County was considered moderate.
2 people injured in small-plane crash
TOWN OF BURLINGTON, Wis. — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries when their small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in Racine County, according to sheriff’s officials.
The single-engine plane narrowly missed a house in the Town of Burlington Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the pilot and passenger were extricated from the plane and taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital.
Witnesses at the scene told officials the plane had just taken off and was having a difficult time gaining altitude.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.