Chicago shootings leave at least 6 dead
CHICAGO — Six people were dead, and at least 11 other victims were wounded in city shootings since Friday afternoon as Chicagoans started the holiday weekend.
Police said the latest fatal attack happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of West Cermak Road in the Lawndale neighborhood.
A 39-year-old man was traveling in the rear seat of a vehicle when the rear window shattered. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
5-year-old drowns at Wisconsin campground
SHAWANO, Wis. — A 5-year-old boy drowned while swimming at a campground in Shawano County, authorities said.
The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to Annie’s Campground in the Town of Seneca at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. The child was found unresponsive in a swimming area of the campground and was later pronounced dead.
Crash kills 1 passenger, injures another
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — A driver fled from a traffic stop and crashed, killing one passenger and injuring another in Sauk County on Saturday, sheriff’s officials said.
According to authorities, a deputy pulled the driver over for a traffic violation at about 2:20 a.m. near Wisconsin Dells. As the deputy was walking up to the vehicle, the male driver fled east on Highway T.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said in a statement that the deputy did not pursue the driver and stayed on the scene for several minutes while he radioed in the fleeing vehicle. As the deputy drove away he found the vehicle had crashed on a curve and overturned.
“The deputy located one passenger who had been ejected, several feet from the vehicle, severely injured. Another passenger, also ejected and who was partially pinned under the vehicle, was deceased,” Meister said.
The driver fled the crash on foot. The surviving passenger was taken by air to a Madison hospital. The driver was arrested several hours later, authorities said.
Neenah Inc. to close Appleton plant
APPLETON, Wis. — Neenah Inc. has announced it will close its Appleton plant by the end of September.
The closure is among a number of operational changes the paper manufacturer is making. The company did not say how many employees will be affected by the shutdown of the plant. But, according to the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce’s website, the facility employs about 100 people.