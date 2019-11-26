Police release names of Waterloo shooting victims
WATERLOO, Iowa — Authorities have released the names of two people shot — one fatally — in Waterloo.
The Waterloo Police Department identified the dead man Monday as 19-year-old Marquavion Brown, who lived in Waterloo. Police say he died at a hospital after the shooting Saturday evening.
The wounded man is being treated. He’s been identified as 21-year-old Quintorey Kemp.
Officers found the men with several gunshot wounds near a parked car with shattered windows.
No arrests have been reported.
Evers signs wetlands credits bill
MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that requires developers to purchase wetland mitigation credits within the watershed they’re impacting.
The Department of Natural Resources requires creation or preservation of other wetlands as a condition of an individual permit allowing dredging or filling wetlands. Builders can satisfy those conditions by purchasing credits from a mitigation bank located anywhere in Wisconsin. Banks are a stash of credits generated by other developers who created or preserved wetlands.
The Republican-authored bill requires builders buy credits from banks in impacted watersheds. The DNR could allow purchases from other watersheds to better serve conservation goals, however.
Autopsy finds college student was strangled
CHICAGO — The death of a University of Illinois at Chicago undergraduate student whose body was found inside a campus parking garage has been ruled a homicide
The Cook County medical examiner said Sunday’s autopsy showed 19-year-old Ruth George, of Berwyn, died of strangulation.
UIC Police Chief Kevin Booker said Sunday that a person of interest was in police custody and the suspect has no affiliation with the Chicago school.
Campus police found George unresponsive in the garage on Saturday after her family had reported her missing. Chicago authorities pronounced George dead at the scene.
Evers signed the bill privately Monday.