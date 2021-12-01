Teen charged with killing parents pleads not guilty
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A teenage boy charged with first-degree murder in the October slashing deaths of his parents in Cedar Rapids has pleaded not guilty.
Ethan Alexander Orton, 17, entered the pleas in court documents filed Monday.
Orton was charged after police called to his home around 2 a.m. Oct. 14 found him outside the home covered in blood. Police said he told officers he had killed his mother and father, and the officers found the bodies of 42-year-old Casey Orton and 41-year-old Misty Scott Slade inside.
The teen reportedly told officers he used a knife to stab them both, but later used an ax on his mother when it appeared she had survived the initial attack. The teen reportedly told police he killed his parents to “take charge of his life,” according to a criminal complaint.
He has been charged as an adult. A trial date has not been set.
Driver who injured police officer sentenced to 5 years in prison
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A driver accused of being drunk when he crashed into and seriously injured a West Des Moines police officer last year has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Jon Schwartz, 62, of Kellogg, was sentenced last week after being found guilty by a judge of causing serious injury by vehicle in November 2020.
Investigators said Schwartz was drunk, speeding and watching a movie when he plowed into Officer Jon Kaufman, who was standing next to a vehicle he had stopped along Interstate 35.
A report by the Iowa State Patrol said Schwartz admitted to investigators that he had set the cruise control and was relying too much on vehicle lane assist technology when the crash occurred.
Kaufman is suing Schwartz and the licensed operator of an Osceola casino where Schwartz had been drinking before the crash. Trial in the lawsuit has been set for 2023.
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules in favor of GOP in redistricting case
MADISON, Wis. — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with Republicans in a redistricting ruling that will lay the groundwork for drawing new political boundary lines.
In a 4-3 ruling, the court’s conservative majority said it will make as few changes as possible to the current maps drawn by Republicans and enacted a decade ago. Democrats and others have argued that those maps are so heavily skewed in favor of Republicans the new legislative and congressional maps should be drawn from scratch.
But the Supreme Court said changes to the current maps should be limited to population shifts made apparent by the once-a-decade census.
States are tasked with redrawing boundary lines every decade after each census. Republicans controlled the Legislature and governor’s office in 2011, the last time it was done. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the Republican maps this year, putting the battle in court.
There is also a federal lawsuit pending, but that court has said it will defer for now to the state lawsuit.
The Supreme Court previously said it will accept proposed maps until Dec. 15 and then hold arguments on Jan. 15.
Justices Rebecca Bradley, Brian Hagedorn, Patience Roggensack and Annette Ziegler ruled for the majority. Liberal justices Rebecca Dallet, Ann Walsh Bradley and Jill Karofsky dissented.
Republican nixes bid for governor
MADISON, Wis. — Republican state Rep. John Macco said Tuesday he will not run for governor next year, leaving former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch as the only high profile GOP candidate in the race.
Macco, 63, announced on Facebook Live that instead of running for governor next year, he will seek one more term in the Assembly. Macco is from the Green Bay area and has served in the Legislature since 2015.
Macco said the past year has been “very challenging” given the death of his father and his wife.
Macco said he told Kleefisch that he would work with her to defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Macco called Kleefisch a “great alternative.”
Former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson, a former Marine, has said he will run for either governor or Senate, depending on what U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson does. Johnson has not said yet whether he will seek a third term. Kleefisch served as lieutenant governor under former Gov. Scott Walker.