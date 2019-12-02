8-year-old could testify against father in Iowa trial
DES MOINES — Prosecutors plan to call an 8-year-old boy to testify against his father in an Iowa triple-homicide trial.
The state on Wednesday filed a motion that would allow the boy to testify via a closed-circuit TV feed.
The child is the son of Marvin Esquivel-Lopez, of Guatemala, who faces three counts of first-degree murder in the July shooting deaths of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter and her 5-year-old son.
The killings happened in Des Moines. Court documents say the child was an eyewitness. The trial starts Jan. 27.
Immigration officials have said Escobar-Orellana is in the United States illegally and had twice been deported before the shooting.
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 60 years after gray wolves were considered extinct in Wisconsin, the population has rebounded to more than 900. That is thanks to decades of protection under the federal Endangered Species Act, which makes it illegal to hunt or harm listed species.
But the conservation success story has turned into a nuisance for hunters, farmers and others whose animals are increasingly encountering wolves — with deadly consequences. That is why some are calling for the federal government to delist wolves and resume legal hunting.
President Donald Trump’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service this year proposed lifting endangered species protections for wolves, calling their rebound “one of the greatest comebacks for an animal in U.S. conservation history.”
The plan faces opposition from conservation and animal rights groups. And even if protections are lifted, Wisconsin will continue to pay those who lose animals to wolves.