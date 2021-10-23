Iowa’s September unemployment rate drops slightly to 4%
DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate for September dropped slightly to 4%, a state agency reported Friday.
Iowa Workforce Development said the rate declined from 4.1% in August as the total number of unemployed Iowans dropped by nearly 2,000 to 66,100 people.
Iowa’s rate left it tied with two other states for the nation’s 17th lowest unemployment rate. Nebraska had the lowest rate of 2%.
The nation’s unemployment rate for September was 4.8%.
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner has determined a 3-year-old boy found dead in Milwaukee was shot in the head.
The boy, Major P. Harris, and his mother, 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger of Onalaska, had been missing since Oct. 9. Muenzenberger’s body was found in a Milwaukee backyard on Oct. 14. She had been shot to death. The suspect in her slaying, Jaheem Clark, killed himself on Sunday as police arrived at his residence.
The boy’s body was discovered Thursday in a dumpster. The medical examiner’s office tweeted Friday that an autopsy showed Harris had been shot in the head and his death has been ruled a homicide. The office also tweeted that an autopsy conducted Tuesday confirmed Clark shot himself in the head.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported police have taken two people into custody in connection with the deaths.
Chicago installing signs renaming key roadCHICAGO — Chicago’s mayor has helped launch the installation of new signs renaming the city’s picturesque Lake Shore Drive after a Black man recognized as a key settler of the city.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot gathered Thursday with political and community leaders at Chicago’s Buckingham Fountain to kick off the installation of 12 large highway signs declaring the thoroughfare “Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive.”
More than 80 smaller street signs that will mark the roadway along the city’s Lake Michigan shoreline read simply, “DuSable Lake Shore Drive,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Lightfoot, who had initially opposed renaming Lake Shore Drive, said the $500,000 cost is “worth it” to honor a man who was “forgotten in the annals” of Chicago history.
“We needed to find a way to honor our founder,” Lightfoot said.
Chicago’s City Council approved the name change in June.
DuSable, a native of Haiti, is considered Chicago’s first permanent, non-indigenous settler. He had a successful trading post in the late 1700s. He died in 1818. Chicago was incorporated as a town in 1833 and as a city four years later.
Alderman Donald Moore initially proposed changing the name of the ribbon of concrete along Lake Michigan to DuSable Drive two years ago after a riverboat tour of the city during which he claimed DuSable’s name wasn’t mentioned.