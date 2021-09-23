California man arrested in Iowa in connection with 2 shooting deaths in Long Beach
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — A southern California man suspected of fatally shooting two people in Long Beach has been arrested in a suburb of Des Moines, federal officials said.
The U.S. Marshals Service said police arrested Joshua Wells, 29, of Long Beach, last week near a family member’s home in Windsor Heights, Iowa. Wells was wanted for the Sept. 4 shooting deaths of 44-year-old Maricela Honorato and 39-year-old Juan Guizar-Gutierrez.
Police in Long Beach have said officers who responded that evening to reports of a fight found the couple on the street and sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. Guizar-Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene, while Honorato was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from some kind of altercation and said Wells did not know the victims.
Wells is being held on more than $6 million bail and is set to be extradited from Iowa to California in the coming days.
Firefighters find body at scene of house fire
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Cedar Falls firefighters responded to a house fire early Wednesday and found the body of a man in the home’s kitchen.
Crews were called just after 4 a.m. to the home and found smoke pouring out of the structure and flames in the kitchen, according to a news release. Firefighters extinguished the fire and found a body later identified as Timothy Hersey, 62.
An investigation is continuing into how Hersey died.
Peoria mayor decries spate of violence
PEORIA, Ill. — The mayor said Peoria is at a “breaking point” after three shootings so far this week, the city’s 23rd homicide in 2021 and a major fight at a high school.
More than a dozen people from the school district, city hall and other groups stood with the police chief at a news conference Tuesday, the Journal Star reported.
“We will not stand for this chaos in our community,” said Chief Eric Echevarria, who started his new job in August. “To our community, I say the time is now. It is time to act. It is time to come together as one Peoria, to come forward and help stop the violence that is plaguing our city.”
He noted that a man threw knives at police officers, and there were nine arrests related to a large fight last Friday at Peoria High School.
Police have seized 266 guns since Jan. 1, but Echevarria said there are more illegal weapons on the streets.
“Peoria, we are at a breaking point in our community,” Mayor Rita Ali said. “It’s a point where our situation around the violence has become critical.”
School Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said the brawl at Peoria High was still being investigated. There were more fights Tuesday at the high school and Trewyn Middle School, but she said they were small.
Former Chicago cop sentenced in assault case
CHICAGO — A former Chicago police sergeant with a history of misconduct allegations has been sentenced to probation for beating two men outside a bar so badly in 2018 they were hospitalized.
A Cook County judge sentenced Eric Elkins, 47, last week to two years of probation and ordered him to perform 40 hours of community service. He is also banned from working in law enforcement, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Elkins pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of battery in the September 2018 attack at @tmosphere, a club in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood. Under his plea agreement, prosecutors dropped several felonies he faced.
Elkins resigned from the Chicago Police Department after 19 years with the force following the attack that left John Sherwood and his partner, Tom Stacha, hospitalized.
Sherwood previously told reporters he and Stacha were inside the club when a group of patrons at another table, including Elkins, who was off duty, began throwing limes at them.
After both parties were asked to leave, Elkins and three other men attacked Sherwood and Stacha outside the club, according to Elkins’ plea agreement.
Sherwood and Stacha later sued Elkins, the others they accused in the attack, the city of Chicago and the club.
Their attorney, Tim Cavanagh, said Tuesday his clients were aware of the plea agreement and “our focus is now on the civil case.”
During his time as a Chicago officer, Elkins was the subject of 35 internal investigations.
Coroner pleads not guilty to charge of stealing from dead
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A northern Illinois coroner pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges alleging that he stole more than $14,000 in cash from dead people.
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz pleaded not guilty to 12 counts, including official misconduct and theft of government funds, WREX-TV reported. A judge set his bond hearing for Oct. 8.
A Winnebago County grand jury indicted Hintz in early September on the charges, which accuse him of stealing about $14,500 in cash from the coroner’s office’s evidence vault. That money had belonged to deceased individuals.
Illinois General Kwame Raoul has also said that Hintz required family members to pay cash in order to recover the cremated remains of their homeless loved ones but kept the money for himself.
The new charges came nearly a year after Hintz was initially charged in October 2020, with several counts of official misconduct-forgery for allegedly spending money on hotel rooms, car rentals and other expenses unrelated to official county business.
WREX-TV reported that court documents the station obtained allege that Hintz stole money from a deceased resident as recently as April 2021, six months after the initial charges were announced.
Hintz’s wife, Michelle, also faces charges in the case filed last October. She also appeared in court on Wednesday, and her trial date was moved to Jan. 24, 2022.
MADISON, Wis. — Enrollment at University of Wisconsin System schools dropped 1% this fall compared with a year ago when it was down 2%, the university reported Wednesday based on preliminary figures.
Enrollment was up 6% at the flagship Madison campus, an increase of 2,564 students over last year. But it was down at 10 of the 12 other four-year campuses. Only UW-Green Bay, which grew 3%, and UW-Superior, which was up 2%, had increases.
The biggest drop was 11% at UW-Platteville followed by an 8% decline at UW-River Falls. The total number of students systemwide was 163,708, down from 164,766 in 2020.