Families of Des Moines school shooting victims sue program, founder
DES MOINES — The families of two teenagers shot to death in a Des Moines alternative high school have filed a lawsuit alleging the program and its founder were negligent in not keeping the premises safe.
Both teens were killed Jan. 23 in a shooting in the school, an educational program designed to keep at-risk youth out of trouble. Keeps, an activist and rapper whose given name is Will Holmes, also was shot and seriously injured but survived.
In the lawsuit, the families of Carr and Dameron argue that Keeps and the school knew of potential dangers but didn’t take needed steps to protect the two teens. At the time, Starts Right Here did not have security guards, but after the shootings the program reopened with guards and metal detectors.
In a text message sent to Des Moines media outlets, Keeps said he was “surprised and deeply hurt” that the families would sue him.
Man dies after becoming stuck in paper mill machinery in Wisconsin
WHITING, Wis. — A 40-year-old man died after he became stuck in machinery at a central Wisconsin paper mill, authorities said.
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and first responders were called Sunday afternoon to the Mativ Inc. Paper Mill in Whiting, about 65 miles west of Green Bay. The man, who was a plant employee, died as a result of his injuries despite lifesaving measures.
Officials said the man died after he became stuck in a paper machine at the mill, WSAW-TV reported. His name has not been released.
The sheriff’s office has also launched an investigation into the man’s death.
Baseball bat-wielding woman attacks 9
CHICAGO — A woman is in custody after allegedly battering nine people on Chicago’s Northwest Side in a series of assaults, including at least two attacks with a baseball bat, police said.
There were at least six separate attacks, police said. The accounts follow a similar pattern: The attacker pulls up to women walking in Northwest Side neighborhoods, gets out of her white-colored car and batters them with her hands or a baseball bat.
Officers took a woman into custody overnight after video of the alleged attacker battering a mother circulated, police said last week. In the four-second video, the metal ding of the bat rings aloud as the attacker lifts the bat above her head and swings down on a woman shielding an infant in a stroller.
Charges against the woman who police believe committed the attacks are pending, police said.
