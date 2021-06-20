Iowa high court strikes down part of Waterloo’s ‘ban the box’ ordinance
WATERLOO, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court has struck down part of the city of Waterloo’s new “ban the box” ordinance that prohibits employers from making hiring decisions based on pending criminal charges without a legitimate business reason.
What remained after Friday’s ruling is language that doesn’t let employers ask about an applicant’s criminal history until after making a conditional job offer. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported that the ordinance only applies to businesses with 15 or more employees.
The measure is intended to ensure people with criminal convictions get a fair chance of getting jobs by encouraging employers not to discard applications only because potential workers check a box stating they have been convicted of a crime. After it was passed in November 2019, a business group challenged it in court.
Illinois to offer vaccination incentives
CHICAGO — Illinois is joining the group of states offering millions of dollars in cash prizes and scholarships to encourage residents to get vaccinated, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.
Illinois will offer $7 million in cash prizes and $3 million in scholarships through a new lottery open to all residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Pritzker made the announcement at a community health center in Chicago’s Back of Yards neighborhood.
Prizes will range from $100,000 to $1 million, and children can win a college savings plan worth $150,000. Names in Illinois’ vaccination database will be automatically eligible for the lottery. Participants will be required to have a shot by July 1. Weekly drawings will begin July 8.
Judge orders new murder trial for Iowa man
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — An Iowa man convicted of killing a man in rural Sioux County will get a new trial because of a mistake made during jury selection during his first trial, a judge has ruled.
District Judge Jeffrey Neary ruled Wednesday that Gregg Winterfeld, 71, of Spirit Lake, should get a new trial because he and his lawyer did not get enough peremptory strikes of potential jurors.
Winterfeld was charged with first-degree murder for the May 9, 2020, shooting death of Grant Wilson at a rural Sioux County home. He was convicted of second-degree murder.
Officials track black bear in southern Illinois
REND CITY, Ill. — State wildlife officials are tracking a black bear that was first spotted more than a week ago by southern Illinois residents and was most recently seen wandering near a state reservoir.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Conservation Police and local law enforcement began tracking the bear on June 10 when it was spotted in the Monroe County town of Waterloo. Since then, the bear has been sighted near Mascoutah in Clinton County, near Dubois in Washington County and near Rend Lake, a state reservoir.