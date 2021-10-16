Police say woman randomly fired gun from car window
DES MOINES — Police in Des Moines arrested a woman accused of grabbing a gun that wasn’t hers and randomly firing several shots out of a car window early Friday.
Sophia Garcia, 23, was arrested in the incident, television station WHO 13 reported. Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday, after Garcia left a downtown Des Moines bar with a man she met that night, and he showed her a handgun he keeps in his car.
The man told police he had begun driving when Garcia unexpectedly grabbed the gun and began firing out her window. Nearby officers who heard the shots and saw the muzzle flash coming from the car stopped the vehicle. They arrested Garcia on suspicion of reckless use of a firearm and possession of cocaine.
Police said no one was hurt and no property damage was found from the shooting.
Warrant: Man involved in crash that killed 3 was intoxicated
MADISON, Wis. — A man who rear-ended a car earlier this month, killing three teenagers, was driving with three times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood, according to breath test results that were detailed in a newly filed search warrant.
A Dane County sheriff’s spokeswoman has said the man was also speeding in his Jaguar when he rear-ended the teenagers’ Chevrolet Cruze in the town of Middleton on Oct. 2. The impact sent the teenagers’ car into a field, where it caught fire.
The crash killed Madison West High School senior Simon Bilessi and Middleton High School seniors Evan Kartochwill and Jack Miller.
The sheriff’s office has already recommended that the 30-year-old Madison man be charged with homicide.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that according to the search warrant filed Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court, a preliminary breath test found the man had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.24%, three times the 0.08% limit for Wisconsin drivers. The breath test is not admissible in court, but was listed in a search warrant to get a sample of the man’s blood, which was drawn in a hospital emergency room.
According to the search warrant, the man told a sheriff’s deputy that he was coming from a bar where he had one or two drinks. He also said he was speeding and hit the brakes but “it wasn’t quick enough.” He estimated he was driving 75 mph in a 45 mph zone. Later, when an investigator asked why he was going that fast, he allegedly said, “overconfidence.”
Chicago-area man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing from charity
CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago man who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $831,000 from a charity he ran for kids with disabilities and spending the money on golf outings, luxury vacations and tickets to NBA games has been sentenced to 31/2 years in federal prison.
“This was just simple greed and it was your attempt to live a life that you couldn’t afford,” U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis told 45-year-old Stuart Nitzkin as she sentenced him Thursday, about five months after the Deerfield man pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
For five years starting in 2011, Stuart Nitzkin submitted bogus invoices and receipts to finance his expensive lifestyle while he worked as the executive director of American Friends of the Israel Sports Center for the Disabled.
He spent the money on family vacations to places such as Scotland, Puerto Rico and Las Vegas, but also on more mundane expenses such as health club dues and car repairs, he admitted in his plea agreement.
Nitzkin’s attorneys Adam and Barry Sheppard, who sought probation, wrote in a court memo before the hearing that Nitzkin had raised more than $11 million for the charity and that contributions surged with him at the helm.
But in asking for a lengthy prison sentence, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Mecklenburg pointed in her own memo to the harm Nitzken did by stealing from the charity.
“The money raised by the charity paid not just for sporting events for the children, but also for wheelchairs, therapeutic pools and other rehabilitative equipment,” Mecklenburg wrote. “(Nitzkin) repeatedly has said that he would ‘never hurt the kids,’ but that is exactly what he did.”