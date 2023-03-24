Iowa man pleads guilty to nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend and another man during a crowded birthday party at an Iowa nightclub where he was working security.
Timothy Rush agreed this week in a motion to a deal in which he pleaded guilty to two charges of involuntary manslaughter and seven other felony counts. Court documents show that a judge accepted the plea deal Thursday.
Three people were killed and nine others were wounded in the April 10 shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids.
Rush, who claimed self defense, initially was charged with two counts of second degree murder in the deaths of two of the victims — 31-year-old Marvin Cox and 35-year-old Nicole Owens, who was the mother of his young daughter. Sentencing is set for May 22.
A second suspect, Dimione Walker, was sentenced last year to life in prison for killing the third victim, 25-year-old Michael Valentine.
15-year-old arrested in Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed another boy of the same age and left five young women injured, Milwaukee police said Wednesday.
News reports did not say what charges, if any, have been filed against the teen.
The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on the city’s north side, police said.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the slain boy as Davion Patterson.
Patterson’s mother, Tiera Carter, said that her two children went to help others who had been in a fight.
“He was trying to break up a fight,” Carter said. “He wasn’t a street kid.”
Five women, ages 18, 19, 21, and two 22-year-olds, were taken to a hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries, police said.
Jury convicts man of murder of romantic rival
KENOSHA, Wis. — A jury Wednesday convicted a man of homicide, hiding a corpse and stalking in the death of a romantic rival whose body has never been found.
The Kenosha County deliberated about 10 hours over two days before finding Zachariah Anderson, 42, of Mequon guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, 40-year-old Rosalio Gutierrez, on May 17, 2020, inside the victim’s Kenosha apartment.
Several searches have failed to locate the body of Gutierrez.
Prosecutors said phone records, DNA and other evidence showed Anderson was tracking and visiting the victim’s apartment before he disappeared.
Anderson faces life in prison for his first-degree intentional homicide conviction. Sentencing is set for May 16, nearly three years to the day that Gutierrez was killed.
Chicagoan identified as victim of 1980 slaying
JOLIET, Ill. — The remains of a man found shot several times and sealed in a crate discovered in 1980 at a suburban Chicago power plant have been identified as those of a long-missing Chicago man, authorities said.
The Will County Coroner’s Office announced Wednesday that Othram Inc., a Texas-based company that specializes in forensic DNA sequencing, identified the remains as Webster Fisher.
The Chicago man would have been 29 when his decomposing body was found on July 30, 1980, in a wooden crate at the Lockport Locks power plant in Will County, said Joe Piper, a deputy coroner and cold case investigator with the Will County Coroner’s Office.
Efforts to identify the man proved unsuccessful and the case was deemed a cold case by investigators after about four years.
In February, Othram gave investigators the names of possible relatives of the man, whom they believed was Fisher.
After a close relative of Fisher’s provided a DNA sample it was analyzed by Othram, which informed the coroner’s office on March 15 that it had confirmed that the unknown man was Fisher.
Fisher’s wife recently told investigators that her husband left home in mid-July 1980 to get cigarettes at a gasoline station about a block away but never returned.
