Chiropractor suspends practice amid sexual-assault claim
A Cass County chiropractor accused of sexually abusing a patient in his office has agreed to voluntarily suspend his practice while the criminal case is pending.
Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that court records indicate that on June 16, a woman told police she was sexually abused by Chad Faaborg, of Exira, during a chiropractic appointment that same evening at Faaborg’s clinic, Simply Chiropractic, in Anita.
The woman told police that during her appointment, Faaborg reached under her clothing, fondled her and performed a sex act on her without her permission.
When contacted by police, Faaborg allegedly admitted having treated Porter and told police he had inadvertently made contact with the woman’s genital area when his hand slipped while adjusting her back. He denied any sexual acts had taken place.
Faaborg was then charged with third-degree sexual abuse. As part of the criminal investigation, a search warrant was granted by the court so that police could obtain DNA from Faaborg for comparison purposes.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.
Wisconsin high court rules teen should be tried as an adult
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled a boy accused of shooting and wounding eight people at a suburban Milwaukee mall in 2020 should be tried in adult court.
The court, on a 4-3 decision released Wednesday, said a Milwaukee County Children’s Court judge was wrong in denying prosecutors’ request to waive the teen, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, to adult court.
Chief Justice Annette Ziegler wrote that there was no reasonable basis for denying the state’s waiver petition.
The teen has been charged with eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury. Prosecutors say he opened fire at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa on Nov. 20, 2020, injuring three people in a group he was confronting, a friend who was with him, and four random shoppers.
Ziegler was joined in the majority opinion by justices Patience Roggensack, Rebecca Bradley and Jill Karofsky.
Justice Brian Hagedorn dissented, joined by justices Ann Walsh Bradley and Rebecca Dallet.
“Although another judge might have reasonably reached a different conclusion on the same set of facts, this decision was within the discretion the law affords to circuit court judges,” Hagedorn wrote.
Man accused of fatal shooting acquitted
A man accused in a fatal shooting at a Racine biker club in 2020 has been acquitted of criminal charges.
Jurors found 37-year-old Donley Carey not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of DeMarcus Anderson at the Sin City Biker Club. A jury on Tuesday also found Carey not guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The case presented by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office was plagued by conflicting testimony from witnesses and questions being raised about the Racine Police Department’s investigation of the shooting. Efforts by unknown individuals to clean the crime scene also greatly hindered evidence gathering, The Journal Times reported.
GOP picks personal injury lawyer to face Duckworth
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Kathy Salvi, a suburban Chicago personal injury lawyer, won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Illinois on Tuesday, topping a field of seven candidates.
Salvi, 63, of Mundelein, will take on first-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth in November. Duckworth, a veteran of the Iraq War, is highly popular and was unopposed in the primary. She will be the clear favorite as she seeks a second term in November in a place where Democrats control all statewide offices and voters twice rejected President Donald Trump by double digits.
Salvi, who works in a Chicago-area law firm, is a former Lake County assistant public defender who ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2006. She campaigned this year on a pledge to work to unify her party and maintains Duckworth is beatable because the fall election will be about the success or failure of the Biden administration.
