A young migrant mother from Venezuela is facing felony charges after she allegedly blocked traffic and scuffled with police officers outside a Southwest Side police station on Saturday, apparently in protest over access to bathrooms.

Dayrelys Yojana Coy, 21, was arrested shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday outside the 8th District police station in the 3400 block of West 63rd Street, according to a police report on the incident.

