Chicago’s newly selected top cop shares priorities
CHICAGO — A Chicago native pegged as the city’s next police superintendent said Monday at his introductory news conference that his top priorities include finding ways to tamp down violent crime.
Larry Snelling, 54, a former police patrolman-turned-head of the department counterterrorism division, cited his own experiences in calling for a comprehensive strategy to address the violence.
“I’ve worked in some of the most violent beats in the city,” he said.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson introduced Snelling at the news conference as his choice to lead the 12,000-officer police force in the nation’s third largest city.
Snelling has been chief of the department’s bureau of counterterrorism, which coordinates with the Office of Emergency Management and Communication and other city agencies, since 2022.
Among his other priorities, said Snelling, was building trust with communities historically suspicious of police, ensuring high-level training for officers and attending to officers’ mental well being.
Police chase in Milwaukee leaves 1 dead, 9 hurt
MILWAUKEE — A late-night police chase in Milwaukee left one person dead and nine others hurt, police said.
Officers were trying to stop a stolen vehicle around 11:20 p.m. Sunday that also was wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The driver of the stolen vehicle tried to flee and crashed into another vehicle at an intersection in the northwest part of the city.
A 17-year-old male in the stolen vehicle was killed and seven others in the same vehicle were injured — including four males between the ages of 15 and 17; an 18-year-old female and two unknown females. A 25-year-old and a 42-year-old in the other vehicle were hurt as well.
Pair of shootings in Chicago leave 1 dead, 7 wounded
CHICAGO — One person is dead and seven others are recovering from gunshot wounds following a pair of shootings in Chicago on Sunday.
The first shooting happened near an intersection in the Washington Park neighborhood around 8 p.m., the Chicago Tribune reported. Police said an unidentified man opened fire following an argument among several women. An 18-year-old man was killed. Another 18-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were wounded and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
The second shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Old Town neighborhood. Police arrived to find four people shot in the street. Police said an unidentified man shot them before fleeing in a black sedan. The victims include a 28-year-old man; a 42-year-old man; a 24-year-old man; and a 22-year-old woman.
No one was in custody in connection with that shooting as of Monday morning.
Interfaith leaders to attend global gathering in Chicago
More than 6,000 people representing scores of religions and belief systems were expected to convene in Chicago starting Monday for what organizers bill as the world’s largest gathering of interfaith leaders.
For the Parliament of the World’s Religions, the week-long event marks a return to its roots — the organization was founded in Chicago in 1893.
This week’s speakers and presenters will represent Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Buddhism, Baha’i, Hinduism, Jainism, Zoroastrianism, Sikhism, Indigenous religions, paganism and other beliefs. This year’s theme is “A Call to Conscience: Defending Freedom and Human Rights,” with a focus on combating authoritarianism around the world.
Iowa to provide $5 million for commercial driver training
Community colleges working to help drivers get their commercial driver’s license will get a boost from the state with a new grant program.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that $5 million in infrastructure grants are being made available to community colleges for their commercial driver’s license (CDL) training programs. Qualifying programs can put funds, administered as reimbursements, toward equipment, purchasing space for training, and construction and renovation by third-party vendors.
In order to receive funding from the Iowa CDL Infrastructure Grant, community colleges must have “competency-based training courses and/or a training course that would allow someone to complete training and take the licensing exam within a 30-day window,” the release states. The program must also meet baseline federal standards entry-level driver training participants need to take CDL evaluations.