Iowa unemployment claims continue to surge
DES MOINES — Unemployment claims continued to surge last week in Iowa as more workers lost their jobs amid efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but the numbers came in lower than the previous week’s record high.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 46,356 people in Iowa filed for unemployment benefits in the week that ended April 11. While high, the number was a drop from the record 67,334 people who filed in the week that ended April 4 and the 58,000 who filed the week before that.
Before the virus hit Iowa’s job market, jobless claims typically were around 2,200 a week.
Nationally, another 5.2 million people sought benefits last week.
The largest number of Iowa claims last week were from workers in health care and social assistance, which saw 6,789 people seek benefits. That was followed by workers in manufacturing, with 6,002; workers in retail trade, with 5,813; and food service and lodging, at 4,292.
Iowa has now seen more than 128,800 unemployment claims in the past four weeks, the department said.
Police: 8-year-old boy killed by hit-and-run driver
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — An 8-year-old boy has died after being run down in a hit-and-run crash, police in western Iowa’s Council Bluffs said.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when a car hit the boy in a city intersection, then fled, police said in a written statement. Police said officers called to the scene found the car suspected in the crash a short distance away and arrested the 36-year-old male driver.
Medics rushed the child to a hospital in Omaha, Neb., where he died, police said. The boy’s name had not been released by Thursday morning. Police said they were investigating whether the driver who was arrested was impaired at the time of the crash.
2 inmates escape from Wisconsin maximum-security prison
PORTAGE, Wis. — Sheriff’s officials say two prisoners have escaped from the state maximum-security prison in Portage.
Residents in the area received automated phone calls about the prison escape about 6 a.m. Thursday and were urged to lock their doors.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said numerous law enforcement officers are looking for 37-year-old James Newman and 46-year-old Thomas Deering.
Authorities did not say how the two escaped from the Columbia Correctional Institution.
The Department of Corrections is working with local law enforcement officials who are taking the lead in the investigation, DOC spokesman Ray Woodruff said.
According to online records, Deering was convicted of numerous charges in Milwaukee County including kidnapping, sexual assault and burglary. He was also convicted of battery by a prisoner in 2015 and an escape charge in 2002.
Newman has convictions for kidnapping, escape, theft and discharging a firearm.
Ex-Dallas chief now heads Chicago Police Department
CHICAGO — The man chosen by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to head the nation’s second-largest police force became acting superintendent Wednesday pending approval of his appointment by the city’s aldermen.
Former interim Superintendent Charlie Beck handed the reins of the Chicago Police Department to David Brown. Beck, who spent 40 years with the Los Angeles Police Department, headed Chicago’s police department for five months after Superintendent Eddie Johnson was fired in December for allegedly misleading Lightfoot about a drinking-and-driving episode.
Beck said he couldn’t wait to get home to his family, adding that he will be leaving family behind.
“Even though I came to Chicago without knowing virtually anybody that was in the Chicago Police Department, I leave feeling very much connected to them and very much part of the CPD family,” he said.
Lightfoot praised Beck, who did away with the department’s heavily criticized merit promotions system, and restructured some of its operations.
Brown, a former Dallas police chief, also praised Beck, noting he allocated more resources to patrol commanders and established a bureau devoted to professionalizing the 13,000-member department. He said he will ensure what Beck began he will set in place so that it will reach its full potential.
The Chicago City Council is expected to vote on Brown’s appointment next week.
Illinois jobless claims down 30%, 654K filed since March
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Another 141,049 people in Illinois filed for unemployment last week, the third of an unprecedented period of jobless claims, although the number represented a 30% drop from the previous record-setting week.
The preliminary figure from the U.S. Labor Department accompanied 5.2 million claims nationwide as the closing of nonessential businesses because of the spread of the coronavirus continues to buffet the economy. The national total over the last month stretched to 22 million, the worst run of lost jobs on record.
The state total was down from a record-setting 201,041 the week of April 4, which in turn broke the mark set the week before that of 178,421. Previously, the high mark in Illinois was just 25,800 on Jan. 9, 1982.
The influx has overwhelmed the Illinois Department of Employment Security. House Republicans took Gov. J.B. Pritzker to task this week, criticizing his response to a swamped computer system and never-answered phone calls from some of the 654,222 residents who have filed first-time unemployment claims since March 1.
Pritzker responded with a summary of the work consultants and his administration have done to load the online filing program to a larger mainframe, expand phone lines and extend benefits. The Democratic governor noted that the state’s program was designed in 2010, just after the Great Recession of 2008, and built to withstand a calamity of that size, while no one could imagine one bigger.