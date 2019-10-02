Illinois man sentenced in fatal drunken-driving crash
ST. JOHNS, Mich. — An Illinois man has been sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison for a drunken-driving crash that killed a Michigan woman and her young son.
A Clinton County, Mich., judge also ordered 55-year-old Thomas Hahn on Monday to pay more than $260,000 in restitution.
The Ottawa, Ill., man had pleaded no contest to two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death and one count of driving while intoxicated causing serious injury.
Hahn, who was critically injured in the March crash, crossed the Interstate 69 median in Eagle Township and struck another vehicle head-on.
Thirty-six-year-old Dana LaHaie, of Lowell, Mich., died at the scene, and her 6-year-old son, Reed, died two days later.
Drew Peterson seeks to have murder conviction tossed
CHICAGO — A former suburban Chicago police sergeant wants a federal court to toss his 2012 conviction for killing his third wife, Kathleen Savio, based on the alleged ineffectiveness of his lead trial attorney.
Drew Peterson’s appellate attorney, Steve Greenberg, made the request Sunday with Chicago’s U.S. District Court. He highlights the trial lawyer’s decision to call a witness who proceeded to testify that Peterson’s fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, told him Peterson had killed Savio.
Greenberg said the trial lawyer’s decision to call such a damaging witness was “on the Mount Rushmore of boneheaded moves.”
Peterson is a suspect in the 2007 disappearance of Stacy Peterson but hasn’t been charged.
Family wonders why body sat in morgue for months
CHICAGO — The family of a late Chicago man is angry that his body sat unidentified for months in Cook County’s morgue.
David Waue’s body was in the morgue for more than five months, listed as a John Doe. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office described it as that of a 45-year-old black man, although Waue was a 31-year-old white man.
Waue’s body was finally identified based on several tattoos after his family hired a private investigator. He died of a drug overdose.