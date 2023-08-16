Tyler Massengill has admitted using a homemade explosive to set a fire at the Peoria clinic in January, a few days after Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law with additional legal protections for abortion procedures. No one was inside the clinic when the fire happened.
“I feel for the people who have lost their jobs. I’m not trying to play like I am victim at this. I was sincerely hurt,” Massengill, 32, said in court, apparently a reference to his belief that a former girlfriend had an abortion a few years ago.
U.S. District Judge James Shadid said people who typically visit the clinic for a variety of services have had to look elsewhere because of extensive damage to the building, WMBD-TV reported.
Shadid went slightly above the sentencing guidelines but below the possible maximum prison term of 20 years.
In addition to the prison sentence, the judge ordered Massengill, a Chillicothe resident, to pay $1.45 million in restitution.
The clinic plans to reopen in 2024.
Iowa’s crop soil moisture improves
More than half of Iowa has sufficient topsoil moisture for growing crops — an improvement that resulted from back-to-back wet weeks, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Monday.
About 53% of the state has adequate or surplus topsoil moisture. That’s up from about 30% in late June.
The state averaged about 1.32 inches of rainfall last week, which is about a third of an inch more than normal.
That is less than the average precipitation the week before, but it was more evenly distributed across the state.
“Several weather systems brought widespread rainfall with near to above-normal totals at more than half of Iowa’s stations,” State Climatologist Justin Glisan reported.
The highest rain totals were in central and southeast Iowa. Maxwell, in Story County, had nearly 7 inches.
Despite the increased rain, the condition of the state’s corn crop slightly diminished. About 58% of it is rated good or excellent — one percentage point less than last week.