Iowa/Illinois/Wisconsin news in brief

Authorities find bones in Illinois based on killer's remarks

Iowa prosecutor: Fatal shooting of Illinois man by police justified

Police: Man in Wisconsin set woman on fire, hit person with vehicle

Fired Iowa health department spokeswoman sues governor, top aide, says policies changed during pandemic

Black man killed by Rochester police is remembered as loving

Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants

'Skeptical:' Ernst suggests COVID numbers are inflated

Wisconsin and Illinois news in brief

Protesters sue Kenosha as Joe Biden announces Wisconsin visit

Reynolds: Wait to see if virus cases drop before new moves

