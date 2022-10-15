DES MOINES, Iowa — University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics employees who say that overtime and other payments were improperly paid will receive $15 million as part of a class-action suit that was filed in 2019, according to documents filed Friday.

The health care system and about 11,000 workers have argued that managers didn't pay overtime, bonuses or accrued leave as quickly as state and federal laws require.

