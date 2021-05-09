Des Moines police believe man killed woman, then himself
DES MOINES — Des Moines police say a woman was fatally shot, and the man suspected of shooting her died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police found the woman outside an apartment building Friday night. The woman, identified Saturday as 41-year-old Christina Marie Dirks, died at a hospital.
Meanwhile, witnesses identified a male suspect and told police he had entered the apartment building. A tactical team was called and the apartment building was evacuated. Early Saturday, tactical officers entered the apartment and found the man dead.
Police on Saturday identified the man as 42-year-old Rustin Dean Rice. They said Dirks and Rice had lived together until Dirks moved out Thursday. Investigators believe Rice shot Dirks and later shot himself.
Coroner: 3 killed in Illinois blast were apparently fishing
NORTH UTICA, Ill. — Three men who died after apparently igniting an explosive powder near northern Illinois’ Starved Rock State Park appeared to have been fishing along a river before the blast killed them, the coroner said.
LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said the men were apparently relaxing while fishing along the Illinois River on Thursday evening before the “black powder substance” was ignited in a hole.
He said there was no device involved in the explosion, although black powder can be used to make fireworks.
Ploch theorized the men had either lit the powder for entertainment or, more likely, they were trying to light a fire to cook food that was found nearby.
He told the Chicago Sun-Times on Friday that the men suffered “pretty extensive injuries,” and autopsies were planned. He said that no foul play was suspected in the deaths and their names were not expected to be released until the middle of next week.
The explosion, which occurred about 75 miles southwest of Chicago, remains under investigation by several agencies, including Illinois State Police and the FBI.
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
MILWUAKEE — Milwaukee police are providing free steering wheel locks to residents who own some models of Kias and Hyundais.
Police say those vehicles increasingly have been targeted by thieves.
The Journal Sentinel reports Milwaukee residents who can provide proof of ownership can contact any Milwaukee police district to receive a lock. The effort is made possible by a donation from the Milwaukee Police Foundation and O’Reilly Auto Parts.
The wheel locks are reserved for Kia models from 2011 or later and Hyundai models from 2015 or later.
Charges: Illinois man stole $800K from disabled youth group
CHICAGO — The former executive director of a suburban Chicago nonprofit devoted to helping disabled children has been charged with stealing more than $800,000 from the group and using the money for personal expenses.
Stuart Nitzkin, 45, of Deerfield, was charged with one count of wire fraud in a criminal information made public Thursday in federal court.
Court records show an arraignment has been set for Wednesday and that Nitzkin may change his plea to guilty at that hearing, the Chicago Tribune reported.
The charges against Nitzkin do not name the organization he worked for, saying only that he was executive director of a nonprofit group “committed to empowering physically disabled children to participate in physical and psychological rehabilitation through sports.”
However, online records show the nonprofit was the American Friends of the Israel Sport Center for the Disabled. That group is the U.S. chapter of a charity founded in 1960 that specializes in the physical and psychological rehabilitation of Israeli children and youth.
Nitzkin’s attorney, Adam Sheppard, said Friday the charity was “a cause to which (Nitzkin) was deeply devoted” and that he’s since worked to repay what he allegedly took from the group.
The charges allege that from April 2011 to September 2016, Nitzkin misappropriated at least $831,000 in funds meant for the Israel Sport Center for the Disabled, including directly taking cash from donors and using it to pay personal expenses.
Illinois regulators answer queries on predatory lending law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois state regulators have released answers to frequently asked questions about payday-type loans after new restrictions took effect this spring.
The information from the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation is aimed at helping consumers understand the Predatory Loan Prevention Act.
That legislation signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on March 23 prohibits loans with an annual percentage rate of more than 36%. Loans covered by the law but taken before March 23 are void and lenders may not attempt to collect any part of it.
The law covers a variety of financial instruments, including payday loans, pawn loans, “buy-here-pay-here” agreements, car and title loans.
The law does not cover loans made by banks, credit unions, insurance companies or similar financial institutions. State regulators suggest working with lenders who are licensed by the state or are federally regulated.
Sheriff’s captain turns in badge, plans move to pulpit
OMAHA, Neb. — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Department captain is moving out of the squad car and, eventually, into the pulpit.
WOWT-TV reports that Matt Martin is retiring this week and plans to start his studies at a Lutheran seminary in St. Louis in August. After two years of study, he hopes for a call to a Missouri Synod church in eastern Nebraska or western Iowa.
At Martin’s home church in Logan, Iowa, Pastor Dan Steeb believes Martin has the makings of a good pastor, thanks in large part to his law enforcement experiences.
A life-changing moment before a run four years ago changed Martin’s life. He was attending law enforcement training at the FBI Academy when he suffered a heart attack.
An FBI agent jogging by at the time saved Martin, and he says the near-death experience gave him new perspective.