Iowa Flood Center.jpg
Buy Now

The Iowa Flood Center is expanding its network of hydrostations, like the one deployed in Guthrie County, after receiving $1 million in Congressional funding.

The University of Iowa’s Iowa Flood Center will use $1 million awarded through Congress’ Community Project Funding to expand its ability to monitor flooding and droughts and manage watersheds.

Announced Tuesday in a news release, the funding will go toward the addition of 30 new hydrostations to its network, which includes counties in eastern and western Iowa, bringing the total number of stations to 50. The stations draw data, which is made available online, by measuring rainfall, soil moisture and temperature conditions, and groundwater levels in shallow wells.

Recommended for you