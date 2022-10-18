Obamas back in Chicago to vote before hitting campaign trail
CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama is about to hit the campaign trail ahead of the Nov. 8 election, but he came home Monday with the former first lady to vote.
The two came to Chicago to vote in the city where Michelle Obama was born and raised and where the former president began his political career, first working as a community organizer before he was elected as a state senator, a U.S. senator and ultimately, president.
They arrived at the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite in downtown Chicago shortly after 12:30 p.m. They chatted with poll workers, shook hands, voted and then left.
The former president said he missed the old punch-style ballots, joking that they were a way to “get out some aggression, some frustrations.”
The former president is scheduled to be in Atlanta on Oct. 28 to campaign on behalf of Stacey Abrams, the Democrat running for governor of Georgia against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.
After that, he plans to campaign in Michigan and Wisconsin on behalf of Democrats running for governor, senator and down the ballot.
Dozens hurt in Wisconsin bonfire incident
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin said Monday that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt.
The incident happened early Saturday in the town of Maple Grove, located about 30 miles south of Green Bay. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said an accelerant was poured on the fire, causing it to burn out of control.
The sheriff’s office said that at least 17 people sought treatment on their own at local hospitals. Exact condition reports are not available, although some of the injuries “range from critical, to others who have already been released from the hospital,” the release said.
The Pulaski Community School District told families in a message that some of the people involved include current and former students.
Chicago woman, 87, found dead after assault
CHICAGO — An 87-year-old Chicago woman who was found dead in her apartment at a senior living complex died following an assault, authorities said.
An autopsy found that Mae Brown suffered multiple injuries from an assault and her weekend death was ruled a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Chicago police said Brown was pronounced dead Saturday after officers found her unresponsive in her wheelchair inside her home at the Lincoln Perry senior apartments on the city’s South Side.
Officers were called the scene by a witness who had been unable to reach Brown, police said.
A neighbor, Dorothy Allison, said Brown was a nice person and her death doesn’t make sense.
“I just feel so horrible. I feel bad, sad. She didn’t get a chance to enjoy the rest of her life. And for somebody to kill her and hurt her like that, they don’t make sense to me,” Allison told WLS-TV.
No arrests had been announced. Police asked that anyone who has information on Brown’s death to call the department.
