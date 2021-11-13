There are 29 Iowa nursing homes with active, ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, and 275 infections associated with those outbreaks.
That’s an increase of 26% from Nov. 2, when there were 23 Iowa care facilities with current, active outbreaks, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. At that time, there were 226 infections tied to active nursing home outbreaks, indicating a 22% increase over the past two weeks.
In late October, the state reported 30 nursing home outbreaks with 370 infections.
This week’s list of outbreaks includes 11 that are new since Nov. 2.
The facilities, and their infection totals, are:
Adair County – Community Care Center: Seven infections, the same number that was reported on Nov. 2.
Butler County – Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: Four infections, the same number that was reported on Nov. 2.
Cass County – Atlantic Specialty Care: Three infections, the same number that was reported on Nov. 2.
Cass County – Caring Acres Nursing & Rehab Center: Seven infections, one more than was reported Nov. 2.
Cerro Gordo County – Heritage Care & Rehabilitation Center: Three infections. This is a new outbreak.
Cerro Gordo County – The IOOF Home and Community Therapy Center: Eight infections, one more than was reported Nov. 2.
Clayton County – Guttenberg Care Center: Three infections. This is a new outbreak.
Clinton County – Wheatland Manor: Eight infections. This is a new outbreak.
Delaware County – Edgewood Convalescent Home: Seven infections, one more than was reported on Nov. 2.
Des Moines County – Great River Klein Center: 21 infections, the same number that was reported on Nov. 2.
Dubuque County – Stonehill Care Center: Nine infections, one more than was reported on Nov. 2.
Hardin County – Heritage Care Center: 23 infections, the same number that was reported on Nov. 2.
Harrison County – Longview Home: Five infections. This is a new outbreak.
Howard County – Colonial Manor of Elma: 17 infections, the same number that was reported on Nov. 2.
Iowa County – English Valley Nursing Care Center: 43 infections, one more than was reported on Nov. 2.
Johnson County – Lantern Park Specialty Care: Six infections, the same number that was reported on Nov. 2.
Jones County – Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center: Three infections. This is a new outbreak.
Lee County – West Point Care Center: Three infections, the same number that was reported on Nov. 2.
Linn County – The Gardens of Cedar Rapids: Six infections. This is a new outbreak.
Mitchell County – Stacyville Community Nursing Home: Eight infections. This is a new outbreak.
Osceola County – Sibley Specialty Care: 23 infections, the same number that was reported on Nov. 2.
Polk County – Azria Health Park Place: Four infections, the same number that was reported on Nov. 2.
Polk County – Genesis Senior Living Center: Three infections, the same number that was reported on Nov. 2.
Polk County – Mill Pond: Three infections, the same number that was reported on Nov. 2.
Pottawattamie County – Avoca Specialty Care: 14 infections. This is a new outbreak.
Scott County – Kahl Home for the Aged and Infirm: Four infections. This is a new outbreak.
Story County – Green Hills Health Care Center: Three infections. This is a new outbreak.
Union County – Creston Specialty Care: 10 infections. This is a new outbreak.
Winnebago County – Lake Mills Care Center: 17 infections, the same number that was reported on Nov. 2.