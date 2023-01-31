MADISON, Wis. — Spending in Wisconsin’s governor’s race shattered the previous record by more than 75%, with more than $164 million spent on the contest won in the battleground state by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a group that tracks campaign spending in state elections reported Tuesday.

The total amount spent on the race, which was a national priority for both Republicans and Democrats, topped the previous high of $93 million set in Evers’ first win in 2018, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign said. It was double the amount spent in the 2014 race.

