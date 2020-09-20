Iowa political leaders and candidates of both parties offered condolences Friday evening after news of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death at age 87.
Both of Iowa’s U.S. senators are members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will consider any nominations for a successor. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican and former chairman of the Judiciary Committee, has maintained that the Senate should not consider a Supreme Court nomination amid a presidential campaign.
Grassley: “For more than a quarter century on the highest court in the land, Justice Ginsburg fought tirelessly for greater justice, equality and opportunity for all people. She was a trailblazer in so many ways and for so many people. Her sharp legal mind, tenacity and resilience leave a remarkable imprint on our nation and her legacy will live on for generations to come. Barbara and I join our nation in mourning her passing.”
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst: “Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a force to be reckoned with. She was an iconic figure who blazed a trail for working moms, graciously balancing her professional life and family. Justice Ginsburg held deep, philosophical views of the world while maintaining genuine friendships that were blind to politics. My heart is with Justice Ginsburg’s children — Jane and James — their entire family, and the loved ones she leaves behind. May she rest in peace.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds: “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to passionately serving her country through the law. From caring for her family while working her way through law school to reaching the highest court in our land, she blazed a trail that inspires others to answer the call to serve. Her life of service deserves the utmost respect and admiration. My thoughts go out to her family and all who have been touched by the legacy she leaves behind.”
Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-1st District: “Our country has lost a hero, an icon and inspiration for millions of women and girls. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a champion for equal rights and a pioneer in law and politics who dedicated her life to ensuring our laws lived up to our values. I am heartbroken at the news of her passing and offer my sincerest condolences to her family. Her place in history is assured — it’s now up to us to carry on her legacy.”
Rep. David Loebsack, D-2nd District: “Very saddened to hear of Justice Ginsburg’s passing. She was a trailblazer for equality and her voice will be sorely missed.”
Rep. Cindy Axne, D-3rd District: “Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a champion of progress and women’s rights unlike any other in the history of this nation. Known to so many as simply RBG, her advocacy made her the icon that she is today. From the earliest days of her legal career to her 27-year term as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg was a tireless fighter for equality and equal protection under the law — and she will be sorely missed. I am deeply saddened that our country moves forward now without her voice, but I know that we will carry the spirit of her work with us and continue her work toward a more just and fair nation for all.”
Theresa Greenfield, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate: “I’m at a loss. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a tireless champion for civil rights and equality, an inspiration, and an icon. Let’s work hard every day to honor her memory.”
Ashley Hinson, Republican candidate for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District: “America has lost a giant tonight. I am saddened by the passing of Justice Ginsburg. RBG was a trailblazer & gave every little girl the belief that they too could be a Supreme Court justice. We should come together as a country to celebrate her amazing life & service to the U.S.”
Rita Hart, Democratic candidate for
Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District: “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a wife, mother, and grandmother & my thoughts and prayers are with her family during this very difficult time. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer for women, an icon for equality, & a guardian of justice. She will be sorely missed.”
Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Republican candidate for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District: “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer for women and has left a legacy for all Americans to honor. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and fellow Justices.”
David Young, Republican candidate for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District: “Justice Ginsburg: a trailblazer for women in law & a highly respected member of the SCOTUS. I marveled at the personal friendship she & Justice Scalia had. They played basketball together in the SCOTUS gym. We need more friendships like this bridging partisan divides. RIP RBG.”