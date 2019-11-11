News in your town

Gov. Evers refuses to disclose 1 day's worth of emails

Lobbying by sitting Illinois lawmakers under scrutiny

Navy recruit's mother wants 2nd autopsy after training death

Chicago suburb names post office in honor of Tuskegee Airman from Dubuque

Iowa man, 18, gets 100-year sentence for 8-month-old's death

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Iowa convicted of lesser crime

Wisconsin Guard whistleblower says he's being discharged

Court: Iowa college can't count value of Grant Wood panels

Former Los Angeles police chief named interim in Chicago

Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois news in brief

Iowa news in brief

Illinois news in brief

Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin news in brief

Illinois nurse charged in 1999 beating death of woman

Northern Iowa head taking steps to address racism concerns

Wisconsin news in brief

Wisconsin GOP to dodge governor's call for gun control bills

Wisconsin GOP dodges governor's call for gun control bills

Northern Iowa head taking steps to address racism concerns

Cedar Rapids workers reject latest General Mills offer

Iowa man with felony convictions pleads guilty to voting charge

Man accused of Iowa ATM card scheme takes plea deal

Illinois news in brief

Wisconsin Assembly to attempt first overrides in 9 years

Iowa and Wisconsin news in brief

Prosecutors charge man with hate crime in acid attack

Iowa propane suppliers struggle to meet rural demands amid chill

Iowa/Illinois news in brief

Wisconsin Senate fires ag secretary

Wisconsin acid attack suspect once held hunters at gunpoint

Wisconsin Senate fires ag secretary

Black customers say Chicago-area Buffalo Wild Wings host told them to move

How top 2020 Democrats are trying to win over union members

Iowa Supreme Court to decide if farm pollution lawsuit continues

Iowa medical board to consider allegations against 'Dr. Doe'

Wisconsin Senate to vote on firing agriculture secretary

Foundation buying state 4-H camp in central Iowa

Iowa fire chief accused of drunk driving in ambulance

Wisconsin Senate to consider tougher drunken driving penalties

Firefighters find body inside northwest Iowa house

Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin news in brief

Wisconsin News in Brief