An Iowa surgeon accused of contributing to a patient’s death during a botched operation 10 years ago has been fined $5,000 and given a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
Dr. William E. Olson, a general surgeon who practices in the Quad-City area, was charged by the board two years ago with professional incompetence. The board cited two incidents involving adverse outcomes from surgical procedures performed by Olson.
In the first case, Olson performed gastric bypass surgery on a patient in May 2012. The patient later experienced severe abdominal pain and vomiting.
A CT scan revealed a bowel obstruction, which Olson attempted to address through a second operation on June 1. The patient’s condition deteriorated, and she died two weeks later. An autopsy documented findings that were consistent with a “misconstruction” of the gastric bypass, the board alleged.
In the second case, Olson performed a two-stage colostomy procedure on a 59-year-old woman in 2015 and early 2016. Eight days after the second operation, the woman arrived at a hospital emergency room complaining of severe abdominal pain and rectal bleeding.
The board alleges that Olson failed to perform a “workup” of the patient or perform a surgical exploration to rule out an anastomotic leak, which occurs when a surgical connection of the intestines fails and the contents of the intestines leak from the surgical site.
The board also imposed a $5,000 civil penalty and placed Olson’s license on probation for two years, during which time his treatment of patients will be monitored by another Iowa-licensed surgeon.
