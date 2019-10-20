Man walking on sidewalk fatally shot from car in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a man was fatally shot as he walked on a city sidewalk.
Police said the shooting happened late Friday. Authorities said the 32-year-old Milwaukee man was walking on the sidewalk when someone shot him from a moving vehicle.
Despite attempts to save his life, the man died at the scene. Authorities are still investigating the shooting.
Marlon Anderson says he was responding to a call on Oct. 9 about a disruptive student. He says the student, who is black, called Anderson obscenities, including the N-word.
Anderson says he told the student not to call him the N-word and repeated the slur during the confrontation. Madison schools have a zero-tolerance policy prohibiting employees from uttering racial slurs.
Ex-teacher sentenced to 112 years in prison
ST. CHARLES, Ill. — A former suburban Chicago substitute teacher has been sentenced to 112 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a student.
The Daily Herald reports a Kane County judge sentenced 64-year-old Carlos A. Bedoya of Lake in the Hills on Friday.
Carloa A. Bedoya was charged in 2017 with sexually assaulting the victim multiple times in 2015 and 2016. The victim was under 13 at the time and was Bedoya’s student.
After Bedoya was charged 11 other students came forward to report Bedoya also had abused them.
A jury convicted Bedoya in August of eight counts of predatory criminal sexual assault. In a letter read in court Friday by a Spanish interpreter, the victim’s mother said her son is depressed and “will never be the same.”
Charges are still pending in the other abuse cases.
Illinois courts to receive $100K grantSPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The court system in Illinois will receive a $100,000 grant to expand access to the judicial process in Illinois.
The Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts announced this week that the grant is from the National Center for State Courts as part of the Justice for All projects.
Officials say the Illinois courts’ Access to Justice Commission will use the funds to support a “strategic action planning effort to expand access to justice in Illinois.”