Widow pleads guilty to role in late cop husband’s scheme
CHICAGO — The widow of a northern Illinois police officer who killed himself in 2015 amid an investigation into his theft of thousands of dollars from a youth program pleaded guilty on Friday for her role in the scheme.
Melodie Gliniewicz pleaded guilty to one count of deceptive practices, a felony that carries a maximum prison term of three years. She entered the plea just days before she was scheduled to stand trial, the Lake County state’s attorney’s office said in a news release.
In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors dropped all of the other charges she faced, including counts of money laundering and disbursing charitable funds without authority for personal benefit or use.
“We are very pleased that Ms. Gliniewicz is taking legal responsibility for her actions,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in the news release. “She deceived the Fox Lake Police Explorer Club and misused their funds.”
Rinehart said the details of Gliniewicz’s role in her husband’s scheme will be released at her April 12 sentencing.
The plea marks the latest chapter in a bizarre story that began on Sept. 1, 2015, when Fox Lake police Lt. Charles Joe Gliniewicz radioed a dispatcher that he was chasing three suspects on foot. A short time later, his body was found in a remote wooded area with two bullet wounds to the torso. A manhunt ensued, with hundreds of officers, helicopters, K-9 units and heat-sensing sensors scouring the area for days and the community gripped with fear that the killers were on the loose.
Weeks later came the stunning news that Gliniewicz’s death was actually an elaborately staged suicide and that for years, the 30-year veteran of the force had been stealing money from the youth program he oversaw and spending it on vacations, gym memberships, meals out and adult websites, among other things.
Crews rescue 4 men buried in corn that poured from binMOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Four men were pulled to safety Friday morning after being buried in grain that poured out of a bin near the eastern Iowa city of Mount Vernon.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened after two men began setting up a grain bin to unload corn just north of Mount Vernon.
An outer door opened, causing corn to rush out and cover the men. Two men passing by on nearby Highway 1 saw what happened and stopped to help, but they also became trapped.
It took more than an hour to rescue the four men. One man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Evers signs sports betting deal at Potawatomi facilitiesMADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a deal allowing wagers on sports and other events at the Forest County Potawatomi’s tribal casinos.
The governor’s office and tribal Chairman Ned Daniels Jr. announced Friday the state and the Potawatomi have amended the tribe’s gaming compact to allow for event wagering. The amendment also extends the compact to 2061,
The deal is still subject to U.S. Department of the Interior approval. It will undergo a 45-day review at the agency. The Potawatomi hope to open a sports book venue at its Milwaukee hotel and casino by the end of the year.
The state Department of Administration’s Office of Indian Gaming and Regulatory Compliance oversees tribal casino operations and will regulate event wagering.
Chiropractor gets prison in child sex abuse case
DES MOINES — An Ankeny chiropractor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in a child sex abuse case.
Joshua Hanisch, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and a drug count and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each count, television station WHO 13 reported. Two of the prison terms were ordered to be served at the same time, so Hanisch was effectively sentenced to 20 years.
Court records say Hanisch, who had a chiropractic office in Ankeny, was first charged in April 2020 after the Iowa Department of Human Services reported possible abuse to police. An investigation discovered more victims, all girls under the age of 12 when they were abused, according to police.
Hanisch’s state chiropractic license was suspended in an emergency order shortly after his arrest. A hearing on the status of Hanisch’s license has been rescheduled at least five times since then. The Iowa Board of Chiropractic is now scheduled to hold the hearing in April.