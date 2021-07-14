Iowa man sentenced to prison for disaster relief fraud
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Armstrong man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for receiving more than $1.3 million in loans in a fraud scheme involving federal programs offering help for coronavirus-related losses.
Donald Franklin Trosin, 57, was sentenced this week in Cedar Rapids’ federal court to 40 months in prison, federal prosecutors for Iowa said in a news release Tuesday. He was also ordered to pay $1.3 million in restitution to the government and lenders. Trosin had pleaded guilty in February to major fraud against the U.S. and money laundering conspiracy.
Federal prosecutors said Trosin was living in Champlin, Minnesota, when he conspired to launder funds from Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster loans he received from banks in northwest Iowa and Minnesota.
Wisconsin judge suspended for crude remarks, brandishing gun
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court suspended a circuit judge Tuesday for making a litany of crude remarks to defendants and attorneys and for menacing a burglary defendant with a gun he pulled out from under his robe.
The court suspended Winnebago County Circuit Judge Scott Woldt for seven days without pay beginning Aug. 2, saying he needs to act more professionally.
More than 100 church-related abuse claims filed with DOJ
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has received more than 100 reports of abuse by clergy and faith leaders across the state since announcing a statewide investigation in April, the law enforcement agency said Tuesday.
The reports received by the agency to date include allegations of abuse and also relate to how churches and religious organizations responded to abuse, the justice department said.
The reports concern clergy and faith leaders of multiple religious organizations, the agency said. They also include some reports of abuse not related to any religious organization and some reports include claims against multiple abusers.
Chicago restarts COVID travel rules with cases up in states
CHICAGO — Rising COVID-19 infections in other states have prompted Chicago to restart a travel order after several weeks without travel restrictions, city officials announced Tuesday.
The Chicago Department of Public Health said starting Friday unvaccinated travelers from Missouri and Arkansas have to either quarantine for 10 days or have a negative COVID-19 test.
Both states have met the city’s mark of at least 15 daily infections per 100,000 residents. Health officials said other states could be added if cases continue to rise, including Nevada, Louisiana, Utah and Florida.