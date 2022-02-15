Iowa DNR probes deaths of geese, pelicans
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Large numbers of geese and pelicans have been found dead along the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa, and wildlife biologists aren’t sure what’s killing them.
The carcasses of more than 20 Canada geese were recently discovered at Nahant Marsh along the river in Davenport, and more were found along the city’s South Concord Street.
Also, about two dozen dead American white pelicans were found several months ago in the river around Bettendorf upstream from Davenport. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources collected many of the carcasses for testing, but DNR wildlife biologist Curt Kemmerer said nothing was conclusive.
“We found issues in a few, including most significantly, very elevated lead levels,” Kemmerer said.
The marsh, where a hunting lodge once stood, was cleaned of lead shot in the late 1990s, and marsh director Brian Ritter said there hasn’t been any indication of lead in the area.
Some biologists say low river levels could be the culprit, noting that harmful bacteria and mold could grow in more shallow waters.
Ritter said the Iowa City area recently saw a high death count of migratory birds attributed to dead fish they were eating.
“We’re not quite sure what’s happened,” Ritter said. “The DNR said we may never know.”
The Natural Resources Department is asking bird watchers, hikers and others around the Davenport riverfront to report if they see six or more dead waterfowl in close proximity.
Billionaire backs Aurora mayor in GOP primary race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Billionaire Ken Griffin made his support for a Republican governor official on Monday, contributing $20 million to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin in his quest to replace Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Griffin had previously expressed admiration for Irvin’s background as a military veteran, litigator and Aurora’s first Black mayor. As for supporting a particular candidate, Griffin had said on that he was “all in” to upend Pritzker, pledging up to $300 million to defeat the first-term Democrat.
Other Republicans running for governor include state Sen. Darren Bailey, of Xenia, former Sen. Paul Schimpf, of Waterloo, equity investor Jesse Sullivan, of Petersburg and Bull Valley business owner Gary Rabine.
Griffin’s money all but single-handedly defeated Pritzker’s 2020 ballot measure to allow a graduated income tax that would have taken a greater share from the wealthy. The CEO of multinational hedge fund Citadel, Griffin also contributed heavily to former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s 2018 failed reelection bid against Pritzker.
“Richard knows the importance of ending wasteful spending and reducing oppressively high taxes,” Griffin said in a statement. “Illinois taxpayers are tired of sending their hard-earned money to Springfield to be burned in the furnace of waste and corruption.”
Pritzker, who financed his own campaign in 2018, defeated Rauner in what became the second-most-expensive gubernatorial race in history at more than $200 million. Rauner was unpopular after a two-year budget stalemate with Democrats who controlled the Legislature.
Pritzker faces a Democratic primary challenge from Chicago activist Beverly Miles.
Daughters sue estate
of slain mother’s accused killer
CHICAGO — The daughters of a suburban Chicago woman slain in 2019 are suing the estate of their mother’s accused killer, who died from COVID-19 while awaiting trial.
The wrongful death lawsuit filed last month in Cook County seeks damages in excess of $75,000 from the estate of Anthony Prate for the death of Malgorzata “Margaret” Daniel, 48.
Prate, of Algonquin, was charged with first-degree murder after Daniel was fatally stabbed nearly 30 times in her Schaumburg apartment following a Nov. 23, 2019, dinner party.
Prate, who had worked as an eye doctor in Lake Zurich and Barrington, was out of jail on $300,000 cash bail, outfitted with an ankle monitor and living with his mother in Tinley Park when he contracted COVID-19 last year.
Prate died in December at age 57 at a Chicago-area hospital. His cause of death is listed as hypoxemic respiratory failure due to pneumonia brought on by COVID-19.
Dominika Daniel, 28, of Itasca, is named as the independent administrator of Daniel’s estate. She and her sister Patrycja “Tricia” Daniel, 29, are listed as their mother’s only heirs in the suit, which states that they have suffered “personal and pecuniary loss.”
The case is set for an April 7 hearing at the Daley Center in Chicago.
Champaign police make arrest in mall shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A woman has been arrested after a weekend shooting at a mall in Champaign that left a man injured, authorities said.
Police were called just after 2 p.m. Saturday to Market Place Mall after learning a man and woman had been in a dispute inside the building near the food court and moved to the parking lot. The woman allegedly fired one shot and hit the man in the leg and he was hospitalized.
The woman was taken to the county jail. Authorities have asked Champaign police to do further investigation before deciding to file charges.
No other injuries were reported in the shooting.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the woman has a firearm owner’s identification card and a concealed-carry license and told police that she was acting in self-defense after a dispute.
Kleefisch proposes giving DOJ some election powers
Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch on Monday proposed shifting some election-related duties from the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to the state Department of Justice.
Kleefisch is a former lieutenant governor under Scott Walker who supports dissolving the commission that Republicans created and that Walker signed into law.
Another Republican running for governor, former Marine Kevin Nicholson, also wants to do away with the elections commission, but he wants to shift its duties to the secretary of state’s office.
Both the current secretary of state, Doug La Follette, and attorney general, Josh Kaul, are Democrats. They are both up for reelection in November.
Under Kleefisch’s plan, the state attorney general would have jurisdiction to prosecute voting violations, shift election audits to DOJ, and make it easier for the public to obtain copies of the state voter list. She would make access to the list free to the public, instead of the current $12,500 fee.
Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers’ campaign said Kleefisch’s plan would further politicize election outcomes.
Racine police identify mass shooting suspect
RACINE, Wis. — Authorities on Monday identified the man who they say shot and wounded five people in downtown Racine over the weekend before taking his own life.
Police say 50-year-old John Wesley Brown, of Racine, shot four males and one female and after a brief foot chase died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as officers closed in about 2 a.m. Sunday.
All of the victims are stable and recovering, according to officials. Three victims were taken from the scene by ambulance and two showed up at hospitals in different cities.
Officers say they tried to negotiate with Brown before he shot himself. No officers fired their weapons, police said.