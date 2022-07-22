Mega Millions jackpot now $660 million
DES MOINES — Lottery officials on Thursday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s ninth-largest jackpot.
The jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown so large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.
Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning all that money have remained the same — a staggering one in 302.5 million.
The highlighted pre-tax $660 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing would be $376.9 million.
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is preparing to launch a statewide voter education campaign this fall that specifically targets high school students as well as the general public.
The effort comes amid ongoing false claims made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters about how the 2020 election was run and its results.
A memo prepared for a Friday meeting of the bipartisan commission says there is a need for a comprehensive education campaign given the “heightened public interest in election administration.”
State election directors from across the country met in Madison this week where they discussed the need to confront election conspiracy theories and other lies head on. Leaders from other states discussed efforts they were making, similar to what is being launched in Wisconsin, to dispel misinformation.
Wisconsin’s effort is slated to begin in September and include one phase targeting high school students in social studies and civics classes and another aimed at the general population through print and broadcast media.
The nonpartisan campaign will cover election basics including how to register to vote, what a ballot looks like, absentee voting, what happens at the polls on election day and how to become a poll worker.
